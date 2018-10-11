11/10/2018 08:05:00

MGX Minerals Reports Gibraltar Silicon Project Metallurgy; Suitability for Metallurgical Grade Silicon Confirmed

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) announces it has received an independent evaluation and report regarding potential applications of quartzite material originating from its Gibraltar Silica Property (“Gibraltar” or the “Property”).

A one-ton sample of quartzite was shipped to an independent lab Dorfner Anzaplan, in Germany, for mineralogical analyses through X-ray diffraction analysis, chemical analyses through X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, grain size distribution, mineral processing analysis, automated optical sorting, and thermal stability testing. The sample was crushed and screened into fractions between 20–120 mm for evaluation of applicability of these fractions as feedstock for metallurgical-grade silicon production.

Results indicate that the material, after comminution and classification fraction, is of high initial purity (99.5 wt.-%), making the fraction chemically suitable as medium quality feedstock material for metallurgical-grade silicon production.

MGX operates three silicon projects in southeastern British Columbia- Koot, Wonah, and Gibraltar.

About Gibraltar Silica Property

Gibraltar is located approximately 95 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook, BC (B.C. MINFILE 082JSW001). The Property features high purity quartzite that has potential for technological applications, consisting of snow white coloured, high purity silica that contains >98.8% SiO2 and < 1.2%="" impurities="" such="" as="" al2o3,="" fe2o3,="" cao,="" mgo,="" na2o,="" k2o.="" the="" gibraltar="" quartzite="" unit="" is="" located="" in="" the="" foreland="" thrust="" zone="" of="" the="" hughes="" range="" of="" the="" rocky="" mountains.="" it="" covers="" a="" sedimentary="" clastic-carbonate="" rock="" package="" located="" near="" the="" confluence="" of="" kootenay="" and="" white="" river.="" sedimentary="" rocks="" generally="" have="" a="" north-northwest="" strike,="" but="" locally="" a="" north-northeast="" strike="" is="" prominent.="" minor="" folding="" was="" noted="" in="" the="" carbonate="" sequence="" immediately="" adjacent="" to="" quartzite="" unit.="" two="" westerly="" dipping="" thrust="" faults="" (hay,="" carter,="" 1988)="" are="" believed="" to="" run="" north-south="" close="" to="" the="" eastern="" edge="" of="" the="" gibraltar="">

Energy Applications

To further the Company’s expansion into low cost energy mass storage systems, following the acquisition of ZincNyx Energy Solutions (see press releaseDecember. 13, 2017), MGX has prioritized evaluation and development of its silicon projects for silicon metal potential. One of the primary uses of silicon metal is in solar panels. Solar panels are a cornerstone to remote and distributed energy solutions. Solar, combined with a mass storage system such as that currently under development by ZincNyx, serves to replace or augment diesel generators, as well as having broad applications in energy storage for residential and commercial grid load balancing and backup, and in providing primary and backup power for industrial sites, telecommunications, large scale computer server arrays and military bases. Additional information on the integration of solar with ZincNyx energy storage systems is available at www.zincnyx.com.

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at

www.sedar.com

.

