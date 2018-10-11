11/10/2018 17:47:16

Mobify Intros Commerce Integrations So Brands Can Elevate Digital Customer Experiences Immediately, Adopt Best-of-Breed Approach to Backend Systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobify has launched a new feature on the Mobify Platform called Commerce Integrations that makes it easier for brands and retailers to update their customer-facing sites with a Progressive Web App (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and native apps that are decoupled from backend systems. This allows retailers and brands to adopt a best-of-breed approach to their backend systems, and avoid vendor lock-in with vertical integration. The result: a better customer experience that produces immediate results while enabling the flexibility to add or change backend systems independently. Available immediately, Commerce Integrations include pre-built connectors for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and SAP CX, as well as universal connector for implementing integrations with any ecommerce provider, such as IBM Watson Commerce,Oracle ATG & Commerce Cloud, and other in-house solutions.

The Mobify Platform leverages a major trend in ecommerce: decoupling front-end experiences from backend services. Mobify’s approach is unique in allowing enterprises to add, remove, or swap out best-of-breed backend applications and services without affecting the customer experience.

Says Mobify CEO Igor Faletski, “Retailers are clearly focused on the top priority of overhauling commerce platforms, but many also know their customer-facing technology is falling behind, affecting shopping experience and site revenue. Forward-thinking brands are focused immediately on PWAs as the best way to give shoppers a better experience. Now they can update their sites to meet immediate market needs, while having the flexibility to upgrade the underlying platform over time.”

As the leader in Progressive Web Apps for commerce, Mobify helps brands and retailers engage customers across all digital touchpoints, while setting up the commerce technology stack to enable teams to be more agile. This allows organizations to give shoppers a customer experience such as a PWA that is friction-free and fast -- in Mobify customer examples, up to 43% faster than a typical responsive or m.dot website -- while completing backend transformations gradually.

The new Mobify Commerce Integrations creates a standardized, natural break between the customer experience and commerce backends. Commerce Integrations benefit integrators and their customers by:

  • Enabling them to adopt a best-of-breed approach to their backend systems, while easily connecting with pre-built connectors to top enterprise ecommerce platforms

  • Delivering a standard interface and utilities for creating custom connectors

  • Increasing agility with a globally-scaled, front-end-as-a-service that allows faster, more frequent deployments to meet customer needs regardless of the experience touchpoint, from PWAs to AMP, native apps and beyond.

For more information about Mobify and its network of trusted systems integration partners, visit https://www.mobify.com/systems-integration-partners/.

About Mobify

Mobify

is a digital experience platform for building modern, customer-first shopping experiences through Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and native apps. Working as a seamless extension of ecommerce and IT teams, Mobify and its network of partners use the Mobify Platform to help retailers and brands drive immediate revenue with a friction-free shopping experience that’s up to 43% faster than previous generation mobile sites. The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables leading global brands to embrace a superior PWA experience on mobile, and then extend it across desktop, tablet, and other digital touchpoints. Mobify's customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Debenhams, Crabtree & Evelyn, Lilly Pulitzer, Payless Shoe Source, Carnival Cruise Line, US AutoParts, Hobbycraft, and PureFormulas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/555c20ac-d16c-49cd-b29f-325304a8ec08

Contact:

Betsy Kosheff

413-232-7057

betsy@mobify.com

mobify logo for press releases 2017.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
13:54
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
18
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Texas Companies and Universities Bring World’s Largest Algae Technology Conference to The Woodlands
18:03
Dynacor and PX Précinox Deliver Their First Large-Scale Social Impact Project for Artisanal Gold Miners in Peru
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
17:59
Petro Waste Environmental Expands into Eagle Ford Shale With DeWitt County Landfill
17:57
CTD Holdings to Host Webinar on its Phase I Clinical Trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
17:51
Monterey Bay Aquarium Builds Life-Sized Blue Whale Art Installation Made from Discarded Single-Use Plastic to Raise Awareness About Ocean Pollution
17:47
Wasabi to Open its First European Data Center in Amsterdam
17:47
Mobify Intros Commerce Integrations So Brands Can Elevate Digital Customer Experiences Immediately, Adopt Best-of-Breed Approach to Backend Systems
17:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 18:24:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-11 19:24:56 - 2018-10-11 18:24:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY