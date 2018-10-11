11/10/2018 09:25:00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 October 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,428.76p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,458.18p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.5% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.3%.  There are currently 90,594,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 October 2018

