11/10/2018 11:22:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
10 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

 NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 10 October 2018 were:

666.16c per share (US cents) - Capital only

670.41c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

504.68p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

507.90p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the

Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662

Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:22 E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Oct E:BRLA
Document posted to shareholders
04 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Oct E:BRLA
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Oct E:BRLA
Dividend Declaration

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence

Related stock quotes

Blackrock Latin American.. 415.50 -6.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:45
Ethan Allen Comments on Business and Announces Earnings Release Date for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
11:45
Sonoco announces price increase in its Protective Solutions business
11:45
Unitil Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
11:45
Energy XXI Gulf Coast Provides Update on Merger With Affiliates of Cox Oil LLC
11:30
Altitude Software enhances its Xperience Suite with eGain AI and Knowledge
11:26
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products
11:25
Net Asset Value(s)
11:25
Net Asset Value(s)
11:24
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 12:02:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-11 13:02:46 - 2018-10-11 12:02:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY