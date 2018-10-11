BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 5
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 October 2018 were:
166.48c Capital only USD (cents)
126.12p Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.23c Including current year income USD (cents)
131.24p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 1,500,000 ordinary shares on 09 October
2018, the Company has 202,516,108 ordinary shares in issue.