11/10/2018 22:19:04

New Braunfels Utilities and the Headwaters at the Comal to Kick-off the Big Dig

New Braunfels, Texas, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) and the Headwaters at the Comal are excited to kick-off a very rare and unique educational archaeology excavation opportunity. During the recent Phase I of restoration of the Headwaters at the Comal, a number of significant cultural resources and artifacts were discovered, including; a number of rock middens and hearths, indicating habitation of the site. Most features contained organic materials, lithic tools, and debris, which suggests good preservation and excellent research opportunities. Samples researched to date indicate resources range from the Early Archaic and Middle Archaic through Paleo-Indian periods.

The Headwaters at the Comal is a conservation legacy by NBU, and we are proud to introduce and share this rare, educational opportunity to individuals and organizations who are committed to preserving these historic artifacts. The potential for unique discoveries are abundant. This is a real opportunity to discover what and who came before us - and their way of life. This site could be “the site” in all of Texas and perhaps even the United States.

What:   

News Conference to kick-off the Big Dig at the Headwaters at the Comal

When:   Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Where: The Headwaters at the Comal, 333 Klingemann Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Who:      Ian Taylor, CEO, NBU and NBU Board of Directors,

              Nancy Pappas, Managing Director, Headwaters at the Comal and the Headwaters at the Comal Board of Directors

              Mason Miller, MA, Media Director/Archaeology Principal Investigator and Tim Griffith, Archaeology Principal

              Investigator, AmaTerra, Environmental, Inc.

              Todd Ahlman, Ph.D., Director, Center of Archaeological Studies, Texas State University

              Tiffany Osburn, Central and West Central Texas Regional Archaeologist and Project Reviewer, Historical Commission, Archaeology Division

                                                                                                                     ###

About New Braunfels Utilities: Dedicated to excellence in service, New Braunfels Utilities is one of 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit public power electric utilities in the nation. The mission of New Braunfels Utilities is to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative, essential services. Governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of local residents appointed by the New Braunfels City Council, New Braunfels Utilities is committed to being a recognized and trusted community partner, providing electric, water, and waste water services. Utility revenues are continually invested back into the systems of the customers, which benefits the community. New Braunfels Utilities makes an annual transfer to the City of New Braunfels, which in turn helps to pay for services such as fire, police, and parks. Follow NBU on Facebook at newbraunfelsutilities, on Twitter at nbutility, and to learn more visit nbutexas.com.

About the Headwaters at the Comal: The Headwaters at the Comal, where everything begins – is the intersection of water and history. Upon completion, the Headwaters at the Comal will be an environmental showcase for all ages – a place for research, learning, and enjoyment that highlights the hydrological environmental, and cultural history of the region. To learn more about the Headwaters at the Comal, visit headwatersatthecomal.com.

About AmaTerra: AmaTerra Environmental, Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based environmental consulting company that is celebrating its 20th year. AmaTerra specializes in helping public- and private-sector construction project teams successfully navigate through environmental permitting processes and local, state, and federal agencies appropriately manage those precious environmental, biological, and cultural resources that they oversee. AmaTerra’s staff includes professional ecologists, wildlife biologists, architectural historians, archaeologists, public outreach specialists working in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and throughout the United States on projects ranging from small city sidewalks to massive multi-county water pipelines and more – not to mention the occasional spacecraft landing facility! AmaTerra’s archaeologists and architectural historians have been working with the design team on the Headwaters at the Comal since 2013 and are thrilled with the opportunity to continue working on such an important site.

About Texas Historical Commission: The Texas Historical Commission (THC) is the state agency for historic preservation. The THC works to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas.  The THC also assists sponsors of development projects like Headwaters at the Comal in complying with state and federal laws that protect and consider historic and archeological sites. 

Attachments

Melissa Krause, Executive Director, Communications and External Affairs

New Braunfels Utilities

830-629-8440

mkrause@nbutexas.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
12
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
3
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Lannett, and Ampio and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
FAURECIA : STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 8.3%** AND ROBUST OUTPERFORMANCE OF 920bps CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:48
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:32
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
22:30
Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:25
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuti
22:22
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces October 2018 Dividend
22:22
Experience Madison Square Garden Like Never Before With the Brand-New All Access Tour
22:19
New Braunfels Utilities and the Headwaters at the Comal to Kick-off the Big Dig
22:18
FAT BRANDS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against FAT Brands, Inc.
22:16
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Update on Vaporizer Product Line

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 23:06:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-12 00:06:33 - 2018-10-11 23:06:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY