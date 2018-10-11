11/10/2018 21:01:46

New Data from Dynamic Signal Reveals October is the Most Critical Month for Employee Engagement

San Bruno, CA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an analysis of data from Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, employee engagement increases dramatically in the month of October—up 31 percent from September. This represents a 20 percent increase from the monthly average across the year. The second highest increase in employee engagement occurs in November, which sees 11 percent more engagement than the monthly average. This recurring annual spike in engagement during the critical months of Q4 provides a significant opportunity for organizations to address employees at a time when they have a highly captive audience. 

The Q4 increase likely results from employees returning to a regular work schedule after summer vacations and the back-to-school season. Additional analysis of the data shows that Monday mornings are peak hours for Employee Communication and Engagement, along with a significant spike on Thursday mornings.

Dynamic Signal’s analysis examined data from more than 350 customer companies across every industry in 24 countries representing over 3 million employees. In addition to October’s small number of holidays, for most businesses it also represents the beginning of Q4. As employees look towards meeting year-end goals, sales targets and business KPIs, October represents a critical time for companies to engage with their workforce and meet business objectives.

“Gallup recently reported that 34 percent of workers are engaged, which is an all-time high. But from Dynamic Signal’s perspective, that means 66 percent of the workforce isn’t engaged. When considering Gartner’s Annual CEO Surveyidentified that the biggest internal risk to growth is the workforce, it’s clear we need to make some changes,” said Joelle Kaufman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dynamic Signal. “October is often when teams are determining budgets and objectives for the coming year, making this a critical time for driving alignment and ensuring every employee feels informed and connected to the organization.”

The Dynamic Signal Employee Communication and Engagement Platform enables companies to connect with employees wherever they are and on the devices they prefer. Research has shownthat companies with highly-engaged employees experience annual revenue growth that is significantly greater than companies with average employee engagement levels. When employees feel informed, connected, and understand how their work impacts the larger organization, productivity, customer satisfaction, and employee retention increase.

“Engagement begins with communication. And while business success depends on effective employee communication year round, it’s especially important to capitalize on reaching employees in October when they are both most captive and making critical company decisions,” Kaufman said.

This announcement comes on the day of Summit by Dynamic Signal, the company's first annual conference, which gathers together a worldwide community of leaders changing the way companies engage with the workforce. 

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connects organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of enterprise organizations, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Dynamic Signal to modernize, streamline, and measure their communication and engagement, increasing productivity and empowering advocacy by delivering timely, relevant information across any channel or device, to millions of employees around the world.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal’s platform integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint and Active Directory, Workday and Oracle HCM. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

Robyn Hannah

Dynamic Signal

408-823-3863

robyn@dynamicsignal.com

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

