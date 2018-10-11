11/10/2018 08:01:12

Nokia expands Fixed Wireless Access FastMile portfolio for greater flexibility and performance in delivering ultra-broadband services

Related content
10 Oct - 
Nokia redefines fixed broadband with the industry's onl..
10 Oct - 
Nokia launches Multivendor ONU Connect, an innovative v..
28 Sep - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Sunoco LP, Myla..

  • Nokia FastMile high gain antennas, compact recievers and indoor gateways for 4G networks make it easier for mobile operators to deploy Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

  • Nokia FastMile portfolio enables mobile operators to cost effectively address fixed subscribers leveraging their Radio Access Network (RAN) for FWA

October 11, 2018

Espoo, Finland -  

Nokia is introducing new Fixed Wireless Access products to help operators accelerate ultra-broadband deployments and deliver more bandwidth to people sooner. The enhanced portfolio includes

new FastMile high-gain outdoor receivers and indoor gateways that are easy to install and significantly enhance the ultra-broadband experience for customers. 

Mobile operators invested in 4G to bring broadband speeds to mobile networks. Now they are poised to improve performance significantly through their investment in 5G. In both cases, mobile operators have an opportunity to capture new revenue streams from the delivery of ultra-broadband services to customers using Fixed Wireless Access technologies.

With 4G networks, peak residential broadband speeds of several hundred megabits per second are possible - but not always achievable. Nokia FastMile will drive these speeds to wider areas with very-high-gain outdoor receivers that improve spectral efficiency by 4-5x versus using indoor antennas. The results are higher speeds for the user, more consistent performance at the cell edge and lower radio access network (RAN) costs for the operator. These new receivers can be equipped with Automatic Beam Alignment to help establish an optimal connection to cell sites.  Nokia's FastMile smartphone application provides operators and customers with a guided set of instructions that help simplify installation.

Nokia is also introducing a set of powerful indoor gateways, available in the first half of 2019, that come with high-gain antennas and 4x4 multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) to deliver superior performance. These fully self-contained residential gateways will include options for plain old telephone service (POTS) and Ethernet ports. With high gain outdoor and indoor models, operators can quickly add FWA to their portfolio with minimal upfront costs.  With the evolution to 5G, operators will be able to deliver gigabit peak speeds.

Rupert Wood, research director at Analysys Mason, said:  "As 5G dawns, there has been as spike in interest in FWA both as a means for fixed broadband operators to complement fibre-based services, and as a means for more mobile-centric operators to offer their own challenger services to established broadband. The Nokia FastMile portfolio of high-gain outdoor receivers and indoor gateways addresses the critical condition for the success of either of these approaches:  the ability to deliver a reliably high-speed performance while minimising installation costs."

Federico Guillen, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "When it comes to fixed broadband access, there are two things that customers typically care about: speed and reliability of the service delivered. In the wireless world, subscribers are more apt to sacrifice speed for the flexibility to be connected anywhere. New FWA technologies like Nokia's FastMile solution bring the best of these worlds together, giving mobile operators the flexibility to use existing wireless networks to deliver fast, reliable ultra-broadband access to homes and businesses. FWA complements more traditional fixed access solutions and is an important tool in the toolkit helping operators connect more people sooner."

Did you know

  • Nokia will be previewing its 5G indoor gateway at BBWF

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com 

Media Inquiries:

Mark Provost

Fixed Networks Communications

Phone: +1.732.312.8476

Email: mark.provost@nokia.com

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

08:01 NOK
Nokia expands Fixed Wireless Access FastMile portfolio for greater flexibility and performance in delivering ultra-broadband services
10 Oct NOK
Nokia redefines fixed broadband with the industry's only open and programmable access network slicing solution
10 Oct NOK
Nokia launches Multivendor ONU Connect, an innovative virtualized solution that guarantees PON interoperability
28 Sep NOK
Report: Developing Opportunities within Sunoco LP, Mylan N.V., Ares Management, Las Vegas Sands, PPL, and Nokia — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
20 Sep NOK
Nokia and Altran introduce joint solution to streamline train maintenance for railways
19 Sep NOK
Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services platform for the delivery of enterprise IT services across any network and cloud
17 Sep NOK
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
13 Sep NOK
Nokia agrees with Volaris Group on sale of IP Video business and creation of Velocix, a pure play streaming technology company
13 Sep NOK
Nokia and France Télévisions show how 5G can enhance viewers' video experiences with 8K Ultra High Definition streaming
10 Sep NOK
Sprint and Nokia first to demonstrate in the U.S. a 5G NR connection over Massive MIMO

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning
5
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Related stock quotes

Nokia Corporation Sponso.. 5.160 -2.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:36
Net Asset Value(s)
08:36
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 08:55:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-11 09:55:17 - 2018-10-11 08:55:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY