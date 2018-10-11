11/10/2018 09:42:57

Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 12 October 2018:

 

Udsteder / issuer

Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

12-10-2018

ISIN

DK0002043231

Instrument name/ticker

NDAEURIBOR3 OA22

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

EUR

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

0

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-01-2022

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

4

 

 

  

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66

