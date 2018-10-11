11/10/2018 09:13:00

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

London, October 11

11 October 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.  

Pacific Road Capital has notified the company that its voting power in Base Resources ordinary shares has decreased from 22.1% to 20.8% due to dilution following completion of the retail component of the company’s capital raise in January 2018 and the issue of shares upon vesting of performance rights pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan announced on 4 October 2018.

Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 242,953,106 Base Resources ordinary shares remains unchanged as follows: 

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Pacific Road Capital II Pty LimitedRegistered holder of shares29,831,018
Pacific Road Capital Management GP II LimitedRegistered holder of shares213,122,088

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
Base Resources
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

