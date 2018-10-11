BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
11 October 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Pacific Road Capital has notified the company that its voting power in Base Resources ordinary shares has decreased from 22.1% to 20.8% due to dilution following completion of the retail component of the company’s capital raise in January 2018 and the issue of shares upon vesting of performance rights pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan announced on 4 October 2018.
Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 242,953,106 Base Resources ordinary shares remains unchanged as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
|Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited
|Registered holder of shares
|29,831,018
|Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited
|Registered holder of shares
|213,122,088
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
