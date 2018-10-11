BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

11 October 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Pacific Road Capital has notified the company that its voting power in Base Resources ordinary shares has decreased from 22.1% to 20.8% due to dilution following completion of the retail component of the company’s capital raise in January 2018 and the issue of shares upon vesting of performance rights pursuant to the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan announced on 4 October 2018.

Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 242,953,106 Base Resources ordinary shares remains unchanged as follows: