Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, La., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue third quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, and hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Central (9:00 am Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Brolly, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Hall, President of Origin Bank.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (800) 860-2442; International: (412) 858-4600 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk181025.html.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 41 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank

