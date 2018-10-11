11/10/2018 16:16:20

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Announces New Executive Chef

James King Bringing Extensive Culinary Talents to Palm Beach Resort

RIVIERA BEACH, SINGER ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa has named James King new executive chef at 3800 Ocean, the resort's award-winning signature restaurant.

With extensive experience crafting distinctive dishes in South Florida, King has worked at some of the region's most notable dining destinations, including Miami Four Seasons, Delray Sands Resort and The Breakers. Now, he is bringing his vast culinary knowledge to AAA Four Diamond-rated Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island, where he will direct the resort's award-winning culinary program under the expertise of former executive chef and current assistant general manager Larry LaValley.

Since earning a degree in culinary arts at the International Culinary Academy in Pittsburgh, King has gathered nearly two decades of experience leading several fine dining and farm-to-table concepts with a special focus on seafood. In addition to his work at area restaurants, King has also appeared on television to showcase his distinctive seafood dishes. While serving as executive sous chef at One Ocean Resort & Spa, he was also invited to New York City to cook at the James Beard House.

One of the most popular waterfront restaurants in West Palm Beach, 3800 Ocean has gained a well-earned reputation for offering delicious seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine, along with an extensive wine list and fine spirits. According to Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island General Manage Roger Amidon, King will further enhance 3800 Ocean's reputation as one of the top Singer Island restaurants by bringing a wealth of knowledge in successfully conceiving and executing top-quality menus that exceed guest expectations.

Throughout his time in South Florida, King has also participated in several noteworthy events, including the South Beach Food and Wine Festival, Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival and numerous charity events.

For more information about 3800 Ocean and all the dining options at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island, please call 561-340-1700 or visit our website.

About Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Soaring 21 stories over palm-fringed sands, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa offers stylish and spacious condo-style accommodations, amid a perfect setting for romantic getaways, family vacations and business travel. Palm Beach County's only all-suite beachfront property, the resort showcases 193 suites with sleek, modern décor, contemporary furnishings and an inspiring palette evoking the sand, sea and sky. Guests can choose from a variety of dining options, ranging from casual Caribbean fare to classic regional American cuisine. The resort also offers an award-winning spa, boutique-style meeting spaces, enchanting wedding venues and comfortably furnished outdoor spaces in the sun and sea breeze.

CONTACT: Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

3800 North Ocean Drive, Singer Island, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404 USA

+1 561-340-1700

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbisg-palm-beach-marriott-singer-island-beach-resort-and-spa/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c20ac715-f1ff-4f22-ac4e-1f06dda16b55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cc4f0e5-f1f3-4039-ae09-c969dacddbe5

mc_logo_L.png

