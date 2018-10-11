11/10/2018 19:00:00

PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Garry Schwartz President of Its Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Group

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has announced the promotion of Garry Schwartz to president of the Mission Driven Innovative Solutions (HII-MDIS) group, part of its Technical Solutions division.

“I am pleased to promote such a strong, proven and experienced leader into this important position,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Technical Solutions. “Garry’s military background and extensive experience managing substantial portfolios in the government services market make him a great choice to lead this growth business.”

A photo of Schwartz is available here: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5bbf3a4f2cfac268cdf87efe.

Schwartz most recently served as the vice president and general manager of the training, cyber and engineering business unit within HII-MDIS. He will be based in the Fairfax office and will be responsible for the overall leadership, performance, culture and growth of the HII-MDIS business.

Prior to joining HII-MDIS, Schwartz was a vice president and operations manager with Alion Science and Technology. He was also a vice president and division manager with SAIC, where he led a portfolio of domestic and international programs supporting a broad array of customers. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired in 2004 as a lieutenant colonel.

Schwartz earned a Master of Science degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Illinois Institute of Technology.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

  • HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

  • HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

    • Contact:

    Beci Brenton

    Beci.brenton@hii-co.com

    (202) 264-7143

    Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Logo

    PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Garry Schwartz President of Its Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Group
