11/10/2018 10:00:00

Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date

Related content
09 Oct - 
Plantronics Launches New Headsets Addressing the Challe..
24 Sep - 
Plantronics Introduces Elara, a New Phone Station for M..
13 Sep - 
Plantronics Adds Employee Engagement Expert and HR Inno..

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLANTRONICS (NYSE: PLT) (the “Company”) today announced it will release fiscal year 2019 second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Plantronics management will also conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results.  You may participate in the Plantronics conference call by dialing (888) 301-8736 or (706) 634-7260 prior to 5:00 p.m. ET.  A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.plantronics.com.  You can access a replay of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using passcode 55437193.

About Plantronics

Plantronics is an audio pioneer and a leader in the communications industry. Plantronics technology creates rich, natural, people-first audio and collaboration experiences so good ideas can be shared and heard-wherever, whenever and however they happen. The company’s portfolio of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Our solutions are used worldwide by consumers and businesses alike and are the leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit Plantronics.com. Plantronics and Polycom are registered trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. The Bluetooth name and the Bluetooth trademarks are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and are used by Plantronics, Inc. under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

  
INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Cullinan

Vice President, Marketing Buzz and Brand

(408) 586-3920

 

Plantronics.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:00 PLT
Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
09 Oct PLT
Plantronics Launches New Headsets Addressing the Challenges of Today’s Open Office
24 Sep PLT
Plantronics Introduces Elara, a New Phone Station for Mobile-First Workers
13 Sep PLT
Plantronics Adds Employee Engagement Expert and HR Innovator Anja Hamilton to Executive Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
11 Sep PLT
Plantronics Provides Updated Outlook on Enhanced Growth and Profitability through $7B Market Opportunity
10 Sep PLT
Plantronics Launches New Audio Experiences to Let Runners, Travelers and Gamers Hear What Truly Matters
29 Aug PLT
Polycom Announces New Open SIP Phones and Supporting Cloud Service to Meet the Needs of Modern Telephony
16 Aug PLT
New RIG 300 Series and RIG 400 PRO Gaming Headsets From Plantronics Deliver Clear, Immersive Audio to Help Players Claim Victory in Battle Royale Arenas
13 Aug PLT
Plantronics Announces Kathy Crusco as a New Board Member
07 Aug PLT
Plantronics Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Related stock quotes

Plantronics Inc 52.48 -3.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
Trupanion Reveals Spooky Facts about the Effects of Halloween Treats on Pets
10:00
Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
10:00
Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals
10:00
Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2018
09:46
Entra ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2018
09:42
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:32
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
DNA raises its guidance for 2018
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 10:31:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-11 11:31:25 - 2018-10-11 10:31:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY