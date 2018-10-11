Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date

Related content Plantronics Launches New Headsets Addressing the Challe.. Plantronics Introduces Elara, a New Phone Station for M.. Plantronics Adds Employee Engagement Expert and HR Inno..

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLANTRONICS (NYSE: PLT) (the “Company”) today announced it will release fiscal year 2019 second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Plantronics management will also conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results. You may participate in the Plantronics conference call by dialing (888) 301-8736 or (706) 634-7260 prior to 5:00 p.m. ET. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.plantronics.com . You can access a replay of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using passcode 55437193.

About Plantronics

Plantronics is an audio pioneer and a leader in the communications industry. Plantronics technology creates rich, natural, people-first audio and collaboration experiences so good ideas can be shared and heard-wherever, whenever and however they happen. The company’s portfolio of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Our solutions are used worldwide by consumers and businesses alike and are the leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit Plantronics.com. Plantronics and Polycom are registered trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. The Bluetooth name and the Bluetooth trademarks are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and are used by Plantronics, Inc. under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mike Iburg Vice President, Investor Relations (831) 458-7533 MEDIA CONTACT: Jim Cullinan Vice President, Marketing Buzz and Brand (408) 586-3920