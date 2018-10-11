Research Report Identifies NIC, Hercules Capital, Natural Health Trends, Hibbett Sports, FleetCor Technologies, and Century Casinos with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), and Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NIC INC. (EGOV) REPORT OVERVIEW

NIC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, NIC reported revenue of $92.50MM vs $85.33MM (up 8.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.19 (up 31.58%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NIC reported revenue of $336.51MM vs $317.92MM (up 5.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.84 (down 8.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.76 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HERCULES CAPITAL, INC. (HTGC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hercules Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hercules Capital reported revenue of $49.56MM vs $48.45MM (up 2.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.40 (up 47.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hercules Capital reported revenue of $190.88MM vs $175.05MM (up 9.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.91 (up 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.33 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. (NHTC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Natural Health Trends' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Natural Health Trends reported revenue of $50.91MM vs $51.47MM (down 1.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.92 (down 13.04%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Natural Health Trends reported revenue of $197.56MM vs $287.73MM (down 31.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.10 vs $4.84 (down 56.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

HIBBETT SPORTS, INC. (HIBB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hibbett Sports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $211.12MM vs $187.96MM (up 12.32%) and basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Hibbett Sports reported revenue of $968.22MM vs $972.96MM (down 0.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.72 vs $2.75 (down 37.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.78 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

FleetCor Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, FleetCor Technologies reported revenue of $584.99MM vs $541.24MM (up 8.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $1.42 (up 39.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FleetCor Technologies reported revenue of $2,249.54MM vs $1,831.55MM (up 22.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.12 vs $4.89 (up 66.05%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.24 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. (CNTY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Century Casinos' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Century Casinos reported revenue of $39.65MM vs $37.33MM (up 6.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.07 (down 85.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Century Casinos reported revenue of $154.07MM vs $139.23MM (up 10.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.38 (down 34.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.57 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

