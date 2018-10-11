SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO USAT MCHP COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG ADNT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Class Period: October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about CHGG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com