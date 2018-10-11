11/10/2018 21:15:00

SPX to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Scott Sproule will discuss the company's third quarter results during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call

Dial in:  877-341-7727

From outside the United States:  +1 262-558-6098

Participant code:  7339597

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Thursday, November 8th.

To listen to a replay of the call

Dial in:  855-859-2056

From outside the United States:  +1 404-537-3406

Participant code:  7339597

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2017 and more than 5,000 employees in 14 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.”  For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Pat Uotila, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

SPX_LOGO_Horizontal_RGB (2).jpg

