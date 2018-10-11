11/10/2018 08:01:08

STMicroelectronics Opens China's First STM32 Online Store at Alibaba's Tmall to Provide One-Stop Shop for IoT Developers

Related content
03 Oct - 
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2..
03 Oct - 
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2..
27 Sep - 
STMicroelectronics Unveils Highly Integrated Mobile-Sec..

B

eijing

, C

hina

,

11 October

, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that the first STM32* online store in China has entered Alibaba Group's Tmall, the largest B2C ecommerce platform for global and domestic brands and retailers in China.

The availability of the STM32 Tmall store demonstrates the extension of cooperation between ST and Alibaba to provide a complete IoT vertical solution for the China market.

"The STM32 Tmall flagship store is the largest STM32 mass-market point of sale in China. Through this platform, ST provides a one-stop shop where developers can find all the necessary elements to build IoT applications," said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Microcontroller, Memory, and Secure MCU & IoT, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics. "Leveraging the strong Alibaba branding and user experience, the store will allow customers to purchase STM32 ecosystem hardware conveniently. This is yet another result of fruitful collaboration with Alibaba, paving the way towards a successful long-term cooperation."

"Alibaba Cloud IoT has been working closely with ST through constant integration with the STM32 ecosystem. We hope that the STM32 Tmall flagship store can become a new online sales model for ST to attract more developers with improved service efficiency in the fragmented mass market," said Wu Wei, Director of Ecosystem Collaboration, Alibaba Cloud IoT.

ST has been working with Alibaba to build the fundamental bricks for joint solutions from Cloud to Node. Together, they have built a comprehensive software ecosystem for IoT applications, including operating system, security, and connectivity, combining Alibaba's Cloud-to-Node complete vertical solution with ST's broad portfolio of sensors, processing, security, connectivity, and power products.

The STM32 Tmall store launched during the "Tmall Chip Day" last month, starting with more than 60 part numbers from the STM32 catalogue of microcontrollers and evaluation boards.

For further information, please visit STM32 Tmall Store.

* STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

 

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

 

For Press Information Contact

Fiona Zhu

Corporate External Communications

STMicroelectronics China

Tel: +86 10 5797 9343

fiona.zhu@st.com

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

08:01 STM
STMicroelectronics Opens China's First STM32 Online Store at Alibaba's Tmall to Provide One-Stop Shop for IoT Developers
03 Oct STM
STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
27 Sep STM
STMicroelectronics Unveils Highly Integrated Mobile-Security Chip Combining NFC Controller, Secure Element, and eSIM
27 Sep STM
Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience
24 Sep STM
STMicroelectronics Enters the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indices
24 Sep STM
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
05 Sep STM
TomTom and STMicroelectronics to Offer Innovative Geolocation-Based Tools and Services
22 Aug STM
STMicroelectronics Publishes IFRS 2018 Semi Annual Accounts
22 Aug STM
Recent Analysis Shows STMicroelectronics N.V, Jagged Peak Energy, Inovalon, AC Immune SA, Repligen, and RealNetworks Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
25 Jul STM
STMicroelectronics Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning
5
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Related stock quotes

STMicroelectronics N.V. 16.25 -4.9% Stock price decreasing
Stmicroelectronics Ord S.. 14.15 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Stmicroelectronics 14.14 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:36
Net Asset Value(s)
08:36
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:35
Net Asset Value(s)
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 08:55:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-11 09:55:21 - 2018-10-11 08:55:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY