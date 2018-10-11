STMicroelectronics Opens China's First STM32 Online Store at Alibaba's Tmall to Provide One-Stop Shop for IoT Developers

, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that the first STM32* online store in China has entered Alibaba Group's Tmall, the largest B2C ecommerce platform for global and domestic brands and retailers in China.

The availability of the STM32 Tmall store demonstrates the extension of cooperation between ST and Alibaba to provide a complete IoT vertical solution for the China market.

"The STM32 Tmall flagship store is the largest STM32 mass-market point of sale in China. Through this platform, ST provides a one-stop shop where developers can find all the necessary elements to build IoT applications," said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Microcontroller, Memory, and Secure MCU & IoT, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics. "Leveraging the strong Alibaba branding and user experience, the store will allow customers to purchase STM32 ecosystem hardware conveniently. This is yet another result of fruitful collaboration with Alibaba, paving the way towards a successful long-term cooperation."

"Alibaba Cloud IoT has been working closely with ST through constant integration with the STM32 ecosystem. We hope that the STM32 Tmall flagship store can become a new online sales model for ST to attract more developers with improved service efficiency in the fragmented mass market," said Wu Wei, Director of Ecosystem Collaboration, Alibaba Cloud IoT.

ST has been working with Alibaba to build the fundamental bricks for joint solutions from Cloud to Node. Together, they have built a comprehensive software ecosystem for IoT applications, including operating system, security, and connectivity, combining Alibaba's Cloud-to-Node complete vertical solution with ST's broad portfolio of sensors, processing, security, connectivity, and power products.

The STM32 Tmall store launched during the "Tmall Chip Day" last month, starting with more than 60 part numbers from the STM32 catalogue of microcontrollers and evaluation boards.

For further information, please visit STM32 Tmall Store.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

