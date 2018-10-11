Taste of the Wild PREY Launches PREY Magazine

PREY Magazine is about getting back to basics with your pet and living a simpler life

META, Mo., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taste of the Wild PREY has launched PREY Magazine, an online magazine that celebrates the journey people and their pets take in order to live a healthier and simpler lifestyle.

“With PREY Magazine, we hope to give you a reason — a reminder — to take a break, take a breath, and enjoy the simple things life has to offer – like your pet,” said John Kampeter, Vice President of Marketing, Taste of the Wild Pet Foods and second-generation family owner. “Taste of the Wild PREY was created by one family who believes that every pet deserves the best nutrition and every pet owner deserves a fair value. We have taken these beliefs and transferred them into our PREY magazine, which features articles that educate and entertain pet parents.”

Much like every ingredient in PREY is included for a reason, you will find the articles in PREY Magazine are written to resonate with pet parents.

More than two scents

This article features Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s district wildlife manager Brock McArdle and his partner Cash, a K9 officer, as they protect half a million acres of the great Colorado outdoors and its animals from poachers and other dangers.

Keeping nutrition simple

More Americans are adopting “clean eating” diets,1 where they consume whole foods that are as close to their natural state as possible. PREY Magazine features limited ingredient diet (LID) success stories and discusses the benefits of LID diets for pets and their humans.

TidBites of information

This section is dedicated to recipes, news, breed profiles and other stories that will aid pet parents in their journey to live the simple life.

In pursuit of adventure

PREY magazine outlines the best places to live and travel with your pet, and tips for taking your pet on the road wherever your adventures lead you. It also profiles pets with extraordinary talents who go extraordinary places.

“We believe everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of simple living and that includes our pets,” said Kampeter. “PREY Magazine is a reflection of what is important to pet parents — to be as healthy as possible and keep things simple for them and their pets.”

To view the full PREY online magazine, click here . To learn more about Taste of the Wild PREY, visit TasteOfTheWildPREY.com or call 1-800-342-4808.

About Taste of the Wild

Taste of the Wild is a line of premium, grain-free pet foods that is based on the ancestral diet of today’s dogs and cats. Although their tastes demand something of the wild, their diet should provide them with all the nutrition they need to thrive. The unique line of products was created by one family who believes every pet deserves the best nutrition and every parent deserves a fair value. Building on that philosophy, the brand also now features limited ingredient formulas called Taste of the Wild PREY, which provide pet parents affordable and nutritious options for pets with food allergies or intolerances, or those who just want their pets to have a clean and simple diet. For more information about Taste of the Wild or Taste of the Wild PREY, visit www.tasteofthewildpetfood.com .

1

USDA , American Adults Are Choosing Healthier Foods, Consuming Healthier Diets, 2014.

