The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Multi-Year Residency with Tedeschi Trucks Band in Both New York and Chicago Through 2022

Tedeschi Trucks Band Will Be The First Band To Play Multiple Night Engagements Annually At Two Of The Madison Square Garden Company’s Venues –

The Beacon Theatre In New York And The Chicago Theatre

TTB To Play Nine or More Shows Per Year Between Both Venues,

Beginning With January 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2019 at The Chicago Theatre,

and Including the Ongoing Sold-Out October 2018 Dates at The Beacon

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that as part of the company’s first ever dual-city, multi-year booking agreement, Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform multiple shows annually through 2022 at both the Beacon Theatre in New York City and The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL. As part of the dual-city residency, the band will play six shows or more each year at The Beacon beginning with their current run, which kicked off on October 5. The band will also play three shows or more per year at The Chicago Theatre, beginning with four shows on January 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2019. Specific dates for performances beyond the October 2018 New York and January 2019 Chicago shows will be announced at a later date, as will on-sale timing for the 2019 Chicago shows.

“We are thrilled to announce the company’s first ever dual-city, multi-year residency with Tedeschi Trucks Band at two of our iconic theaters, the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live. “It is such a testament to the strength of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s connection to their audience that they can make this unique residency a reality. These shows are another example of the types of unique, world-class entertainment options that The Madison Square Garden Company offers at our venues – from intimate theaters like The Beacon to The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.”

“We’ve been so fortunate to make both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre our home over the past few years,” said Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi in a joint statement. “Some of our favorite on-stage moments have taken place in those rooms – so to be able to return to both of these legendary theatres for multiple shows every year is an honor, and we are excited to keep the tradition and momentum rolling with our fans in both NYC and Chicago.”

The band’s 2018 New York and 2019 Chicago dates will mark the beginning of the residency and will be Tedeschi Trucks Band’s eighth consecutive run at The Beacon and fourth consecutive run at The Chicago Theatre. Both the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre have hosted Tedeschi Trucks Band multiple times since they first played each of the venues in 2011, with the band having played 31 shows at the Beacon Theatre and nine shows at The Chicago Theatre to date.

Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform four shows at The Chicago Theatre on January 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2019, marking their return to the venue after a three night stand earlier this year. They have appeared annually at the venue since 2016, and their return to The Chicago Theatre adds to the Grammy Award-winning band’s growing legacy of delivering one-of-a-kind, unforgettable performances that showcase their adventurous mix of rock, blues, jazz, soul and gospel in ever-changing set lists.

The 2018 six-show Beacon run began on Friday, October 5 and runs through Saturday, October 13. This year’s performances include two weekends of “Evening with TTB” shows (October 5, 6, 12 & 13) and a pair of mid-week dates that featured special opening guests Steve Earle (October 9) and JJ Grey (October 10). The October 9 show also marked the 30th time that the highly acclaimed 12-member ensemble, led by husband-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, took the stage at the Beacon Theatre.

The band’s autumn performances at the Beacon Theatre have become a highly anticipated tradition for their growing legion of fans, as both NYC-area residents and travelers from far and wide mark their calendars to catch multiple shows each year. While legacy artists such as the Allman Brothers Band and Steely Dan made the Beacon Theatre their home for multi-night performances, Tedeschi Trucks Band represents the next generation, pushing the envelope nightly with a loyal fanbase that has continued to support their run at the iconic venue.

As with the prior four nights, both of the remaining 2018 Beacon shows are sold out. On-sale information for the January 2019 Chicago Theatre shows will be announced at a later date.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is represented by booking agent Wayne Forte (Entourage Talent Associates, LTD) and managed by Blake Budney (Milestone Music Management).

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About Tedeschi Trucks Band Now in its ninth year, the Grammy Award-winning 12-member strong Tedeschi Trucks Band carries a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today. Led by “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), the husband-and-wife team of guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, TTB is recognized for their supreme musicianship and genre-defying ability to explore almost any musical territory. Their fourth studio album (and sixth overall) is slated for release on Fantasy Records in early 2019; a follow up to the Grammy-nominated CD/film release, Live From The Fox Oakland. Visit https://tedeschitrucksband.com/

