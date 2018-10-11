The Tale of a European Commitment to the United States: The BNP Paribas Group Publishes First US History Book

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas and Bank of the West are pleased to announce the publication of a book that recounts their presence in America as well as the banks’ ongoing commitment to the country. The book, entitled The History ofBNP Paribas in the United States: 1858-2018, celebrates the Group’s rich history in the nation. It also illustrates cultural bonds between France and the U.S., highlights how the U.S. today represents BNP Paribas’ largest market after France, and is a pivotal piece of the Group’s ambitions.

BNP Paribas has been a part of the American fabric since the mid-1800s, and the book provides deeper insight into BNP Paribas, Bank of the West and First Hawaiian’s role in the American story. The book illustrates how the bank and its forerunners have often played influential roles in historical events and the growth of the United States over the centuries, and is divided into three main sections:

Our Western Pioneers

Our European Roots

Growing US Presence in the 21st Century

Nandita Bakhshi, CEO of Bank of the West and co-CEO of BNP Paribas USA, “Bank of the West’s 140-year history comes to life in this book, which illustrates the numerous ways we’ve contributed to society, including as a partner to the wine industry and a leading lender to small businesses.”

Jean Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA and Chairman of CIB Americas; “It is our hope that The History of BNP Paribas in the United States: 1858-2018 will provide greater insight into the Group’s US presence, role in the American story, as well as its ambitions as we look ahead to our next chapter in the States.”

Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas: “This book is dedicated to our clients and to all our employees who built BNP Paribas in the United States; it also marks our commitment to serving all our customers and economic relations between Europe and America.”

A selection of articles can be found here . To request a copy of the book please contact us.

