11/10/2018 16:13:39

The Tale of a European Commitment to the United States: The BNP Paribas Group Publishes First US History Book

Related content
04 Oct - 
BNP Paribas Expands its Social Impact Bond Portfolio to..
01 Oct - 
BNP Paribas Asset Management Launches Actively-Managed ..
19 Sep - 
BNP Paribas named fund Administrator for the first fixe..

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas and Bank of the West are pleased to announce the publication of a book that recounts their presence in America as well as the banks’ ongoing commitment to the country. The book, entitled The History ofBNP Paribas in the United States: 1858-2018, celebrates the Group’s rich history in the nation. It also illustrates cultural bonds between France and the U.S., highlights how the U.S. today represents BNP Paribas’ largest market after France, and is a pivotal piece of the Group’s ambitions.

BNP Paribas has been a part of the American fabric since the mid-1800s, and the book provides deeper insight into BNP Paribas, Bank of the West and First Hawaiian’s role in the American story. The book illustrates how the bank and its forerunners have often played influential roles in historical events and the growth of the United States over the centuries, and is divided into three main sections:

  • Our Western Pioneers

  • Our European Roots

  • Growing US Presence in the 21st Century

Nandita Bakhshi, CEO of Bank of the West and co-CEO of BNP Paribas USA, “Bank of the West’s 140-year history comes to life in this book, which illustrates the numerous ways we’ve contributed to society, including as a partner to the wine industry and a leading lender to small businesses.”

Jean Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA and Chairman of CIB Americas; “It is our hope that The History of BNP Paribas in the United States: 1858-2018 will provide greater insight into the Group’s US presence, role in the American story, as well as its ambitions as we look ahead to our next chapter in the States.”

Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas: “This book is dedicated to our clients and to all our employees who built BNP Paribas in the United States; it also marks our commitment to serving all our customers and economic relations between Europe and America.”

A selection of articles can be found here. To request a copy of the book please contact us. 

Press Contacts BNP Paribas USA

Mylene Benmoussa +1 212 841 2351 mylene.benmoussa@us.bnpparibas.com

Joe Rauch +1 415 432 3696 media.relations@bankofthewest.com

Follow us on Twitter: @BNPPAmericas, @BankoftheWest

About BNP Paribas USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 15,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships. The Bank owns an equity stake in Nasdaq-listed First Hawaiian Bank which was previously 100% owned by BNP Paribas. . www.usa.bnpparibas

bpn.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:13 E:BNP
The Tale of a European Commitment to the United States: The BNP Paribas Group Publishes First US History Book
04 Oct E:BNP
BNP Paribas Expands its Social Impact Bond Portfolio to Support Veterans in New York and Massachusetts
01 Oct E:BNP
BNP Paribas Asset Management Launches Actively-Managed Emerging Markets Equity Fund
19 Sep E:BNP
BNP Paribas named fund Administrator for the first fixed income ETF in Brazil
23 Jul E:BNP
BNP Paribas Strengthens Its Americas Credit Platform
28 Jun E:BNP
BNP Paribas USA Receives No Objection from the US Federal Reserve on its 2018 Capital Plan
14 Jun E:BNP
BNP Paribas Announces Senior Staff Appointments in the USA and the Americas
27 Nov E:BNP
BNP Paribas strengthens and diversifies its US M&A Platform
16 Nov E:BNP
BNP Paribas and GTS Announce Strategic Collaboration

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Related stock quotes

BNP Paribas Act.A 50.19 -2.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:12
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:09
Ushood Launches the Only Base Layer You’ll Ever Need
17:04
Net Asset Value(s)
17:01
180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces New Portfolio Holdings – Airgain, Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Lantronix, Inc. and PDL BioPharma, Inc.
17:00
Secure Technology Alliance Invites Speaking Proposals for 2019 Payments Summit
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate’s Caroline Scott Achieves 5-Star Professional Rating
16:54
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 202/18
16:53
New Research from Paycor Reveals HR’s Increased Impact on the Bottom Line
16:52
PCL Construction Promotes First Female Executive to Vice President

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 17:29:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-11 18:29:13 - 2018-10-11 17:29:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY