TSANet appoints new treasurer

TSANet Treasurer Position filled by Kenny Loo, Senior Director leading Customer Escalation Management Strategy and Operations, Dell EMC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, has named Kenny Loo (Dell EMC), as treasurer. Kenny, who already serves on the TSANet Board of Directors, will assume the treasurer position immediately.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Treasurer on the Executive Board.  I look forward to working with Dennis and our board members to continue to innovate and to bring thought leadership on how we facilitate servicing multi-vendor customer engagements and delivering a better Customer Experience,” said Kenny Loo.

“Kenny has made such a positive impact as a Board Member that his appointment as an Officer is a logical next step.  I’m very much looking forward to Kenny’s leadership as Treasurer and a member of the TSANet Executive Committee,” said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet President.

A 20-year veteran at Dell EMC, Kenny currently has global responsibility for Customer Escalation Management Strategy and Operations focused on driving operational excellence and delivering enhanced capabilities to service and support customers and partners.  Prior to this role, Kenny led Services Alliances working closely with technology partners to develop services programs, processes, and technology that are offered on Dell EMC products and solutions. While leading the Global Strategy and Business Operations team for Dell EMC Customer Support, Kenny was instrumental in building support services and staffing in Dell EMC Centers of Excellence, earning TSIA star awards in “Innovation in Enabling Customer Success” and “Innovation in Product Supportability”.

Kenny serves with TSANet board members: René Karel (VMware), Doug Jones (NetApp), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Charlotte Post (Cisco Systems), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise), Jim Rubish (IBM), Michelle Huenink (Microsoft), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix) and Sandra Falzarano (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multi vendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multi vendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multi vendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

Company and product names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Brittany Jimerson, TSANet

membership@tsanet.org

