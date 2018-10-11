11/10/2018 16:30:17

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.10.2018

United Bankers Corporation

NOTIFICATION

 

11.10.2018 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.10.2018

 

Date

11.10.2018

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

UNIAV

 

Amount

807

  

Average price/share

7.8000

EUR

Highest price/share

7.8000

EUR

Lowest price/share

7.8000

EUR

Total price

6 294.60

EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 11.10.2018:

 

UNIAV 125,861

  

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka  Janne Tiihonen

 

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Corporation

Email: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

UB SBB 11102018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: United Bankers Oyj via Globenewswire

Attachment: UB SBB 11102018.pdf

