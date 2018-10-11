UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.10.2018

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

11.10.2018 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.10.2018

Date 11.10.2018 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 807 Average price/share 7.8000 EUR Highest price/share 7.8000 EUR Lowest price/share 7.8000 EUR Total price 6 294.60 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 11.10.2018:

UNIAV 125,861

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Corporation

Email: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

UB SBB 11102018

