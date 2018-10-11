United Bankers Corporation
NOTIFICATION
11.10.2018 at 18:30
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.10.2018
Date
11.10.2018
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
UNIAV
Amount
807
|
Average price/share
7.8000
EUR
Highest price/share
7.8000
EUR
Lowest price/share
7.8000
EUR
Total price
6 294.60
EUR
The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 11.10.2018:
On behalf of United Bankers Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, CEO, United Bankers Corporation
Email: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Phone: +358 400 244 544, +358 9 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi
