Wasabi to Open its First European Data Center in Amsterdam

Boston, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announces plans to open its first European data center in Amsterdam, NL this coming December. With the addition of its latest data center, Wasabi will make its international debut by offering EU markets the lowest cost, highest performance cloud storage service available, now with very low latency for European customers. Wasabi’s hot cloud storage service enables companies to store their data at one-fifth the cost and 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no additional egress fees. Wasabi customers will have more connectivity options, additional data center redundancy, automatic data replication and failover services, and faster speeds with close proximity to their own data centers.

With its newest data center opening, Wasabi enables high-speed exchange between Wasabi storage and customer compute resources with multiple public and private interconnect options. Wasabi’s data centers provide public cloud connections via multiple and redundant 10 Gbps interfaces in either U.S. East (Ashburn, VA) or U.S. West (Hillsboro, OR) locations, and the new Amsterdam data center opening in December. Wasabi’s Direct Connect option enables private connectivity into Wasabi's data centers, delivering a high-speed (N x 1 or 10 Gbps) private secure connection from an on-premises data center or colocation site directly to Wasabi. Wasabi also supports the termination of AWS Direct Connect allowing companies to connect their AWS resources to Wasabi using AWS Direct Connect (available in N x 1 or 10 Gbps speeds).

“Over 20 percent of our business comes from outside the United States despite not yet having opened our first international data center,” said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. “Our recent $68M capital raise was specifically aimed at enabling Wasabi’s global expansion to serve the rapidly growing customer demand for our hot cloud storage services. Amsterdam is the perfect initial location to establish our presence in the EU, and is the first of several planned international data center expansions to take place over the next 12-18 months.”

Wasabi chose to house its data center operation inside the Amsterdam Science Park facility, Europe’s most dense networking hub which ensures the best possible route choices, lowest latency to EU markets and lowest available cost. The Science Park facility is home to the world’s top mobile networks and service enablers, social media and video sites, cloud companies, advertising businesses and electronic traders.

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering low-cost, fast, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi is 80% cheaper and 6x faster than Amazon S3, with 100% data immutability protection and no data egress fees. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog.

