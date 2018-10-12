abercrombie kids and Omaze Launch ‘Kindness for Everybody’ Campaign

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), and the global retail brand creating smart and creative apparel of enduring quality for children ages 5 to 14, today announces its kindness for everybody campaign, in partnership with Omaze . Omaze, an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes, designed the Choose Kind tee to support PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

abercrombie kids and Omaze are proud to support National Bullying Prevention Month and sell the Choose Kind tee in all US stores and online for the month of October, while bringing awareness to the importance of bullying prevention and to celebrate kindness for everybody. Proceeds* from purchase of the tee will support PACER’s work to unite, engage and educate communities around childhood bullying.

The Choose Kind tee is part of abercrombie kids’ most recent assortment of its Everybody Collection. The retailer first launched this gender-neutral line in January 2018 and has received a positive response from its customers. The collection provides an opportunity for parents and kids to shop one assortment, in a dual-gender size offering that covers trends in both color and style, but not defined by gender.

“We’re incredibly excited to support the empowering work being done by PACER, especially during National Bullying Prevention Month. Unfortunately, bullying continues to be a real issue that people of all ages struggle with, and our hope is that this tee, as part of our Everybody Collection, can help raise awareness for this important initiative. Kindness is a choice, and we can all make a difference by choosing to be kind,” said Stacia Andersen, Brand President of abercrombie kids and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“Omaze has been an important and wonderful partner,” said Paula Goldberg, Executive Director of PACER Center and the National Bullying Prevention Center. “We are delighted that abercrombie kids is now offering the Choose Kind tee. The combined support of Omaze and abercrombie kids is an outstanding demonstration of how good corporate citizenship can make a difference in the lives of youth."

Customers can purchase their official abercrombie kids x Omaze Choose Kind tee in all US abercrombie kids stores and online now through October 31, 2018.

*60% of each t-shirt sale will benefit PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for over 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. For more information, please visit www.omaze.com

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE KIDS

abercrombie kids creates smart and creative apparel of enduring quality that celebrates the wide-eyed wonder of children ages 5 to 14. Its products are “made for play” -- tough enough to stand up to everyday adventures, while never compromising comfort, softness, or safety. abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is sold through approximately 70 stores and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center

Founded in 2006, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities, and online. PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center offers innovation resources for students, parents, educators and others, and has offices in Minnesota and Los Angeles. For information, visit: PACER.org/bullying.

