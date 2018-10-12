12/10/2018 13:30:00

abercrombie kids and Omaze Launch ‘Kindness for Everybody’ Campaign

Related content
04 Oct - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Ho..
02 Oct - 
Hollister Co. Teams Up With Sit With Us to Promote Kind..
13 Sep - 
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints General Counsel

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), and the global retail brand creating smart and creative apparel of enduring quality for children ages 5 to 14, today announces its kindness for everybody campaign, in partnership with Omaze.  Omaze, an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes, designed the Choose Kind tee to support PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center

abercrombie kids and Omaze are proud to support National Bullying Prevention Month and sell the Choose Kind tee in all US stores and online for the month of October, while bringing awareness to the importance of bullying prevention and to celebrate kindness for everybody.  Proceeds* from purchase of the tee will support PACER’s work to unite, engage and educate communities around childhood bullying.

The Choose Kind tee is part of abercrombie kids’ most recent assortment of its Everybody Collection.  The retailer first launched this gender-neutral line in January 2018 and has received a positive response from its customers. The collection provides an opportunity for parents and kids to shop one assortment, in a dual-gender size offering that covers trends in both color and style, but not defined by gender.  

“We’re incredibly excited to support the empowering work being done by PACER, especially during National Bullying Prevention Month. Unfortunately, bullying continues to be a real issue that people of all ages struggle with, and our hope is that this tee, as part of our Everybody Collection, can help raise awareness for this important initiative. Kindness is a choice, and we can all make a difference by choosing to be kind,” said Stacia Andersen, Brand President of abercrombie kids and Abercrombie & Fitch.   

“Omaze has been an important and wonderful partner,” said Paula Goldberg, Executive Director of PACER Center and the National Bullying Prevention Center. “We are delighted that abercrombie kids is now offering the Choose Kind tee. The combined support of Omaze and abercrombie kids is an outstanding demonstration of how good corporate citizenship can make a difference in the lives of youth."

Customers can purchase their official abercrombie kids x Omaze Choose Kind tee in all US abercrombie kids stores and online now through October 31, 2018.  

Follow @abercrombiekids to stay up-to-date on campaign details.

*60% of each t-shirt sale will benefit PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for over 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. For more information, please visit www.omaze.com

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE KIDS

abercrombie kids creates smart and creative apparel of enduring quality that celebrates the wide-eyed wonder of children ages 5 to 14. Its products are “made for play” -- tough enough to stand up to everyday adventures, while never compromising comfort, softness, or safety. abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is sold through approximately 70 stores and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center

Founded in 2006, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities, and online. PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center offers innovation resources for students, parents, educators and others, and has offices in Minnesota and Los Angeles. For information, visit: PACER.org/bullying.

CONTACTS

For Omaze:

Megan Reilly

Megan@omaze.com

For abercrombie kids:

Mackenzie Gusweiler

Public_relations@anfcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c5ddccc-b92e-43d1-a571-bfa2a2bb988a

ANF CO + Family - Gray.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:30 ANF
abercrombie kids and Omaze Launch ‘Kindness for Everybody’ Campaign
04 Oct MPC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Homes 4 Rent, LCI Industries, Southern Copper, Health Insurance Innovations, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Marathon Petroleum — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
02 Oct ANF
Hollister Co. Teams Up With Sit With Us to Promote Kindness & Inclusivity for National Bullying Prevention Month
13 Sep ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints General Counsel
30 Aug ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results
24 Aug ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
13 Aug ANF
Hollister Co. Announces Product Collaboration With Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Khalid
10 Aug ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 30, 2018
07 Aug ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Launches Venmo Integration in Mobile Apps
13 Jul ANF
Hollister Co. Announces Partnership With Multi-Platinum Recording Artists Khalid and Noah Cyrus

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

Abercrombie & Fitch Comp.. 17.99 -5.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:40
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
13:40
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Select Medical, Matador Resources, EPR Properties, Energy Recovery, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Oceaneering International — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:35
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Arrow Electronics, Gray Television, Forum Energy Technologies, Eldorado Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Lumber Liquidators — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:34
India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value
13:32
Net Asset Value(s)
13:30
General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.30 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
13:30
NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on RYU Apparel Inc Setting Trends with More than Just Clothing
13:30
abercrombie kids and Omaze Launch ‘Kindness for Everybody’ Campaign
13:30
MRI Interventions and Monteris Medical Announce Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation Head Fixation Frames for Laser Ablation Neurosurgery

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 14:00:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-12 15:00:26 - 2018-10-12 14:00:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY