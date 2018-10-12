AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by

L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules

of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights 30/09/2018 428,634,035 Theoretical number of voting rights: 503,967,801 Number of exercisable voting rights: 501,705,002

