12/10/2018 17:22:21

AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights

Related content
08 Oct - 
AIR FRANCE - KLM: SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC
14 Sep - 
Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM
12 Sep - 
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Final results tender offer to repurc..

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by

 L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules

of the French market authority (AMF).

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

  

 

30/09/2018 428,634,035 Theoretical number of voting rights: 503,967,801
    Number of exercisable voting rights: 501,705,002

Air France-KLM: declaration of number of voting rights

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:22 E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
08 Oct E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC
14 Sep E:AF
Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM
12 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Final results tender offer to repurchase subordinated perpetual notes issued in 2015
10 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
10 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : AUGUST 2018 TRAFFIC
03 Sep E:AF
Air France-KLM launches a tender offer to repurchase its subordinated perpetual notes issued in 2015
16 Aug E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Board of Directors appoints Benjamin Smith as Air France-KLM CEO
08 Aug E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : July 2018 TRAFFIC
01 Aug E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

AIR France-KLM 8.224 2.9% Stock price increasing
AIR France - KLM 10.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:26
HPIL HOLDING Shareholder Update on Activities and Acquisitions
17:22
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
17:20
Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation
17:13
Transaction in Own Shares
17:09
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2018 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
17:00
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
17:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Thirteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference
17:00
CoBank Quarterly Economic Outlook: Rising Output Compressing Agricultural Margins

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 17:45:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-12 18:45:12 - 2018-10-12 17:45:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY