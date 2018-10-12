AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights

Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
Date
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|
| 30/09/2018
| 428,634,035
| Theoretical number of voting rights:
| 503,967,801
|
|
| Number of exercisable voting rights:
| 501,705,002
