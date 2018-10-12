12/10/2018 09:30:28

Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to rail electrical systems in Toulouse

Related content
10 Sep - 
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares..
03 Aug - 
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares..
30 Jul - 
IGE+XAO: Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 ..

PRESS RELEASE

Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence

dedicated to rail electrical systems in Toulouse

12 October 2018 - Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran are strengthening their collaboration by creating a Centre of Excellence in Toulouse for the engineering of onboard railway electrical systems. Located on the site of the aeronautical equipment manufacturer Safran Electrical & Power, this international Centre of Excellence will be able to accommodate up to 100 engineers. Using the packages of the software publisher IGE+XAO and relying on its technical support, the Centre of Excellence will develop railway electrical systems, from design to standardisation and operational maintenance of the electrical products of Alstom's transport solutions. Its activities will also focus on innovation.

As part of the agreement signed today with Alstom, IGE+XAO, is providing its expertise in terms of its software and associated services. Partners since 2011, Alstom and IGE+XAO have achieved a significant milestone with the signature of a technical and commercial contract over a 5-year period. IGE+XAO will provide its software suites dedicated to the lifecycle management of electrical systems, as well as a service offer ranging from software validation to user assistance, including training and management of the hardware platform.

Similarly, Alstom and Safran are signing an agreement today focusing on electrical product design. The agreement follows a partnership between the two groups announced in 2017. This new stage in the collaboration between Alstom and Safran responds to an increasing need to share best practices between the worlds of aeronautics and rail. Safran Electrical & Power, the world leader in the field of aeronautical cabling, is providing Alstom with a team of experts in the design and standardisation of electrical systems.

"With its new development methods, the Centre of Excellence will help to strengthen Alstom's skills and responsiveness in the field of onboard electrical systems, by benefiting in a collaborative environment both from the best practices of the aeronautical sector, which is leading the way in this field, and the proximity of IGE+XAO's teams, experts in the railway electrical industry. It will be one of Alstom's assets in meeting the challenges of tomorrow's mobility," said Thierry Best, Alstom's Director of Operations. "This Centre of Excellence will thus contribute to developing projects such as the Athens tram, the new-generation RER or the future TGV."

"The creation of this Centre of Excellence is a first for IGE+XAO. It is the culmination of, on the one hand, a fruitful partnership with two customers of reference, Alstom and Safran, and, on the other, the maturity of our PLM software suite dedicated to the design, simulation and manufacture of electrical systems. The Centre of Excellence we are creating today, in terms of its outlook and composition, is a world premiere, and our teams are proud to work in it and be counted among the actors of mobility today and tomorrow," said Alain Di Crescenzo, Chief Executive Officer of the Group IGE+XAO.

"It's through our subsidiary Safran Engineering Services that we will provide Alstom with our two-fold competence in engineering and electrical services. In recent years, our teams have been involved in the development of major programmes in aeronautics and are enthusiastic about the idea of migrating the sector's good practices to rail. Managing complexity, concurrent engineering and the global dimension of the teams and the customers are all bridges between these two sectors," said Alain Sauret, President of Safran Electrical & Power.

Rail mobility solutions are facing a transformation of user habits and services. They must now be modular to facilitate operation, adaptable to meet local or individual characteristics, and scalable to incorporate new technologies (Wi-Fi, passenger comfort, management of passenger flows, increased safety of goods and people, new connected products, predictive maintenance...). The Centre of Excellence will thus make it possible to study the needs of passengers and operators in a pre-emptive way, while benefiting from a collaborative environment, the "Trinity LAB", conducive to reflection on requirements in the field of mobility.

About Alstom

As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the transport sector. Alstom offers a complete range of solutions (from high-speed trains to metros, tramways and e-buses), passenger solutions, customised services (maintenance, modernisation), infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom is a world leader in integrated transport systems. The company recorded sales of €8.0 billion and booked €7.2 billion of orders in the 2017/18 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 34,500 people.

www.alstom.com

Press contacts

Christopher English - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 36 90

christopher.english@alstomgroup.com

Samuel Miller - Tel. + 33 1 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

About

Safran Electrical & Power

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. Including Zodiac Aerospace, acquired by Safran in February 2018, the Group has over 91,000 employees and would have around €21 billion in adjusted revenues (pro forma 2016). 

Safran Electrical & Power is one of the world market leaders in electrical systems in aeronautics, number 1 in wiring and number 2 in power systems. A key player in the field of more electric aircraft, the company employs more than 13,000 people in 12 countries.

For more information: www.safran-group.com and www.safran-electrical-power.com / Follow us on Twitter @Safran and @SafranElectric

Press Contact:

Mélodie Susini : melodie.susini@safrangroup.com / Tél. : +33 (0)6 42 81 99 04

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 32 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". Since mid-2014 with the takeover of Prosyst, IGE+XAO also offers a complete software range for electrical installation functional simulation. IGE+XAO employs 380 people around the world in 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 90,800 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: https://www.ige-xao.com

 

IGE+XAO Group Contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac - CS 90 312 - 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 - Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris - NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - Indice CAC Mid & Small® - ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Christian Colin +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 36

 

Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IGE+XAO via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:30 E:IGE
Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to rail electrical systems in Toulouse
10 Sep E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 31 August 2018
03 Aug E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 31 July 2018
30 Jul E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms)
30 Jul E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Suspension of the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm
18 Jul E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm
18 Jul E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 June 2018
05 Jul E:IGE
IGE+XAO : Modification of the closing date of IGE+XAO SA's financial year
14 Jun E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Growth in turnover for the 3rd quarter: 5%
08 Jun E:IGE
IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 8 June 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov Appoints Gil Efron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Update on Vaporizer Product Line

Related stock quotes

IGE + XAO 135.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:31
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to rail electrical systems in Toulouse
09:28
Net Asset Value(s)
09:15
Net Asset Value(s)
09:07
Net Asset Value(s)
09:07
Net Asset Value(s)
09:07
Net Asset Value(s)
09:02
Net Asset Value(s)
09:01
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 09:58:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-12 10:58:10 - 2018-10-12 09:58:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY