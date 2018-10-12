American Land Title Association Elects Cynthia Durham Blair NTP as President

Washington, D.C., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced that Cynthia Durham Blair NTP has been installed as president for the 2018-2019 year.

“I am truly privileged to lead such a strong group of title industry professionals who work diligently every day to ensure our customers don’t have to worry about their property rights when purchasing a home,” said Blair, who is also a founding member of the law firm Blair Cato Pickren Casterline LLC in South Carolina. “Helping unite our more than 6,300 members and the land title insurance industry under the ALTA umbrella is a job I am humbled to have and one I take seriously. I am enthused to start working on our upcoming strategic priorities alongside ALTA’s Board, staff and membership this year.”

ALTA’s 2019 strategic priorities include helping members:

Plan for change through innovation and quality operations.

Stay relevant in the secondary market.

Communicate the benefits of what they do to consumers.

Protect their businesses’ and customers’ data and money.

Harness the power of ALTA values and a robust, ethical corporate culture.

“As much as technology can benefit our society, it also can destroy what we’ve worked so hard to build, and we must guard against constant cyberattacks and wire fraud,” Blair said. “The FBI reported real-estate wire fraud losses exceeding $1.4 billion in 2017. Therefore, protecting ALTA members and their customers from wire fraud schemes and prioritizing information security will continue to be top-of-mind in the coming year. ALTA will collaborate with partners to raise consumer awareness and avoid business email compromise scams through preparation and vigilance as well as help members plan for the worst via education efforts, such as the ALTA Rapid Response Plan for Wire Fraud Incidents. ALTA and our member companies will continue to innovate for the benefit of our customers; do the right thing before, during and after the closing to assure that land transfers are accurate and efficient; and reduce risk and protect the property rights so our customers have peace of mind.”

“Cynthia’s skill and insight will be invaluable assets needed to assist ALTA in planning for what’s ahead,” said Cornelia Horner, ALTA’s interim CEO and chief operating officer. “Her level-headed judgment and experience as a highly regarded real estate lawyer will set up ALTA and, in turn, our membership for progress and long-term success. We are fortunate to have Cynthia’s sense of fairness, loyalty and integrity as we launch into the next year’s opportunities and brave forthcoming business changes.”

Blair’s full biography can be found on ALTA’s website.

The 11-member ALTA Board of Governors is responsible for promoting the industry, creating association policy, managing the financial health of the association and ensuring the overall welfare of the association. Members of ALTA’s 2018-2019 Board of Governors include:

President: Cynthia Durham Blair NTP (Columbia, S.C.)

President-elect: Mary O’Donnell (Winter Park, Fla.)

Agents Section Chair: William Burding Jr. NTP (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Underwriters Section Chair: Daniel M. Wold (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Treasurer: Don Kennedy (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Chair of Finance Committee: Jack Rattikin III (Fort Worth, Texas)

Agents Section Rep: Richard H. Welshons (Hastings, Minn.)

Agents Section Rep: Maureen Pfaff (Port Angeles, Wash.)

Underwriters Section Rep: Patrick H. Beall (Houston, Texas)

Underwriters Section Rep: David Townsend MTP, NTP (Columbia, Mo.)

Immediate Past President: Steven G. Day NTP (Jacksonville, Fla.)

