Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Stockholders Approve Liquidation of Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) announced today that its stockholders have approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund. The final official results of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be announced when available.

For more information, contact:

P

r

i

s

ti

ne Advisers – 1-

888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272)

or

v

i

a email at pbaronowski@pristineadvisers.com

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, organized as a Maryland corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price that is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read a Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern, among other things, domestic and foreign markets, industry and economic trends and developments and government regulation and their potential impact on the Fund’s investment portfolio. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in the Fund’s disclosure documents, filed with the SEC, and actual trends, developments and regulations in the future, and their impact on the Fund could be materially different from those projected, anticipated or implied.  The Fund has no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

