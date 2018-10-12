12/10/2018 21:36:41

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pilgrim Bancshares, Inc. (PLRM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PLRM Investors to the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Pilgrim Bancshares, Inc. (Other OTC: PLRM) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Hometown Financial Group.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 25, 2018 and valued at $53.9 million, Pilgrim stockholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Pilgrim common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Pilgrim and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Pilgrim shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Pilgrim please go to https://bespc.com/plrm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

