12/10/2018 18:47:57

Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th

HICKSVILLE, NY, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) is pleased to announce the company will be a presenting sponsor at the 35th Annual Oyster Festival in Oyster Bay New York this weekend, October 13th and October 14th. The annual festival draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the metropolitan area. Canbiola will have a booth where consumers can learn about the health benefits of products containing CBD.  CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from the hemp plant and has proven health-related benefits.   Additionally, Canbiola will have their full line of products including pure hemp oil drops, CyroGel, and salves available for sale at the festival. www.theoysterfestival.org, please come and visit our booth S7 at this wonderful event.

About Canbiola, Inc. 

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

The company also owns two technological solutions, WRAPmail (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, as well Prosperity Systems and the Bullseye platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker-dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canbiola Investor Relations

Email: IR@canbiola.com

Phone: (516) 595-9544

Website: https://www.canbiola.com

