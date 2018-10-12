Caribbean Launches "The Rhythm Never Stops" Marketing Campaign

Caribbean Tourism Organization and Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association partner on regional marketing

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the Caribbean's sounds and sights, the region's leading tourism entities have joined forces to launch "The Rhythm Never Stops" - a vibrant marketing campaign enticing travelers to revel in the Caribbean's incredible natural beauty, diverse cultures and hidden treasures.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) unveiled the fruit of months of collaborative efforts to showcase the Caribbean in a new, dynamic digital campaign, which started on Wednesday, October 10.

Supported by a select group of destinations and private sector partners, the video presentation targets social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Google Display. It features the electronic dance music of "Lean On" by Major Lazer x DJ Snake (feat. MØ), one of the most-streamed songs of all time on Spotify.

Hugh Riley, Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, said the Caribbean aims to be the world's most desirable tourism destination. "With the resilience of our people and the year-round nature of our product, we are determined to ensure that in the Caribbean 'The Rhythm Never Stops'."

"In undertaking this collaborative marketing thrust, we hope to reinforce the power of 'Brand Caribbean', definitively showcasing and celebrating our diverse cultural appeal through a campaign that will encourage visitors to find their own rhythm in the Caribbean," he said.

Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, pointed out that, from Bermuda in the north to Barbados in the south, the region comprises more than 30 countries, territories and overseas departments, offering constantly evolving rhythmic segues for travelers.

"Visitors, past and present, have not been introduced to the offerings of our vast and diverse region. We will change that by highlighting the charms contained in the million square miles of Caribbean Sea, home to French, English, Spanish, Dutch, Creole, African, Asian, American and many other cultures," he said, encouraging residents and visitors to experience more of the region's rhythms.

The initial phase of the online campaign runs for 12 weeks. It highlights destinations such as The Bahamas in the north; Cayman Islands and Jamaica in the western Caribbean; the French department of Martinique and its eastern Caribbean neighbor St. Lucia, as well as Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago in the south.

Both CHTA and CTO will track results of the digital advertising and social media-sharing campaign and continue to encourage other tourism-related entities to get on board with their longer-term collaborations.

Phase two of the campaign will be announced soon.

For further information, visit www.caribbeantravel.com .

About The Rhythm Never Stops

The Rhythm Never Stops is a unique partnership between the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and the Caribbean Tourism Organization. The campaign will operate in phases, with phase one made possible by Mastercard, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Saint Lucia Tourism Enhancement Fund, Grenada Tourism Authority; Jamaica Tourist Board, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Martinique Tourism Authority, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Tourism. The multifaceted awareness campaign calls attention to the rich diversity of the Caribbean - including its cultures, experiences and tourism products - and showcases that the entire region is thriving and open for business. For more information, visit www.caribbeantravel.com .

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), with headquarters in Barbados, offices in New York and London and representation in Canada, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories including Dutch, English, French and Spanish speaking, as well as a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution and research & information technology.

The CTO's Headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026; Tel: (246) 427-5242; Fax: (246) 429-3065; E-mail: CTObarbados@caribtourism.com ;

The CTO's New York office is located at 80 Broad St., Suite 3302, New York, NY 10004, USA: Tel: (212) 635-9530; Fax: (212) 635-9511; E-mail: CTOny@caribtourism.com ;

The CTO's London office is located at Suites 52A & 53, 5th Floor AMP House, Dingwall Road Croydon CR0 2LX, England. Tel: 011 44 208 948 0057; Fax: 011 44 208 948 0067; E-mail: CTOlondon@caribtourism.com .

CTO has representation in Canada; Tel: (905) 857-1986; Email: droletn@caribtourism.com .

For more information on the CTO, visit www.OneCaribbean.org .

About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 50 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 32 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether navigating new worlds like social media, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.

For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b1cfd2e-5148-4668-acaa-6318e96cb468