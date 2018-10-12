Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2018 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at https://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast.

A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 5491649) until 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2018.

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the Baird Global Industrial Conference, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.

A copy of the presentation will be available shortly before the company presents and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.casella.com.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at https://www.casella.com.