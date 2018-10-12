12/10/2018 19:16:37

Covia Announces Timing of Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia (NYSE:CVIA) announced today that it expects to release its third-quarter 2018 earnings before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on November 14, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Jenniffer Deckard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Eich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.coviacorp.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the call. The call can also be accessed live by dialing (866) 393-4306 or, for international callers, (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 2376299. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the replay is 2376299. The replay of the call will be available through November 21, 2018.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of mineral-based and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, representing the legacy and combined strengths from the June 2018 merger of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

Investor contact:

Matthew Schlarb

Covia

440-214-3284

Matthew.Schlarb@CoviaCorp.com

Covia_Color_RGB.jpg

