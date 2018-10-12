Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Archer Daniels Midland, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Copart, and Microvision — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), and Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Nielsen Holdings Plc (NYSE:NLSN), ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), and Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Archer Daniels Midland's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $17,068.00MM vs $14,943.00MM (up 14.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $0.48 (up 108.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $60,828.00MM vs $62,346.00MM (down 2.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.18 (up 28.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.52 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

SEMPRA ENERGY (SRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sempra Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sempra Energy reported revenue of $2,564.00MM vs $2,533.00MM (up 1.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.11 vs $1.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sempra Energy reported revenue of $11,207.00MM vs $10,183.00MM (up 10.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.02 vs $5.48 (down 81.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.08 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nielsen Holdings Plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $1,647.00MM vs $1,644.00MM (up 0.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.37 (down 45.95%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nielsen Holdings Plc reported revenue of $6,572.00MM vs $6,309.00MM (up 4.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.40 (down 14.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.07 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC (ARRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

ARRIS International plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ARRIS International plc reported revenue of $1,726.54MM vs $1,664.17MM (up 3.75%) and basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.16 (up 18.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ARRIS International plc reported revenue of $6,614.39MM vs $6,829.12MM (down 3.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.09 (up 444.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.87 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

COPART, INC. (CPRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Copart's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Copart reported revenue of $449.22MM vs $378.60MM (up 18.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.30 (up 53.33%). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Copart reported revenue of $1,805.70MM vs $1,447.98MM (up 24.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.80 vs $1.72 (up 4.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.38 and is expected to report on September 18th, 2019.

MICROVISION, INC. (MVIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Microvision's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Microvision reported revenue of $2.01MM vs $1.34MM (up 50.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Microvision reported revenue of $10.89MM vs $14.76MM (down 26.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.21 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

