Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik Ferm
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20181011174134_12
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-10-11
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,493 Unit price: 14.0664 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,113 Unit price: 13.7924 EUR
(3): Volume: 13,239 Unit price: 14.0386 EUR
(4): Volume: 257 Unit price: 14.0788 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 19,102 Volume weighted average price: 14.03133 EUR
Contacts:
Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 921005844
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group
Emmi Kyykkä
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
T: +41 79 9406315
E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
