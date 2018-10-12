12/10/2018 11:25:50

Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC

Related content
01 Oct - 
Form 8.3 - Esure Group Plc
28 Sep - 
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
24 Sep - 
Form 8.3 - Esure Group Plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

 Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

  

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

 Esure Group PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

  

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

 11th October 2018

(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

 NO

 

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

1/12p Ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

9,453,824

 2.25

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

     TOTAL:

9,453,824

2.25

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

1/12p Ordinary

Sale

344,298

2.77783

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE              

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

 

 

 

 

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

 

NONE

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

 

NONE

 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

 NO

Date of disclosure:

12th October 2018

Contact name:

Alex Robinson

Telephone number:

 0203 817 1763

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Jupiter Asset Management Limited via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:25 E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
01 Oct E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group Plc
28 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
24 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group Plc
21 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
20 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
19 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
07 Sep E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group Plc
17 Aug E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
16 Aug E:ESUR
Form 8.3 - esure Group PLC

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
2
Kitov Appoints Gil Efron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
3
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Update on Vaporizer Product Line

Related stock quotes

Esure Group PLC ORD 1/12.. 277.63 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:41
Blocklisting - Interim Review
11:36
Monthly report - Copenhagen Total Bond Trading September 2018
11:30
Wabash National Corporation Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Updates Full-Year 2018 Guidance
11:29
Monthly report - Copenhagen Bond Trading by Instrument September 2018
11:29
Net Asset Value(s)
11:28
Net Asset Value(s)
11:27
Net Asset Value(s)
11:25
Form 8.3 - Esure Group PLC
11:22
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 11:58:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-12 12:58:55 - 2018-10-12 11:58:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY