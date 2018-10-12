GNC Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a leading specialty health, wellness, and performance retailer, will release results for the third quarter of 2018 before the market opens on October 31, 2018. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day.

To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 1-888-599-8686 and international listeners may dial 1-323-794-2551. It is encouraged that callers dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available on www.gnc.com via the Investor Relations section under "About GNC." A replay of this webcast will be available through November 14, 2018.

About Us

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA - is a leading specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of health, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,800 locations, of which approximately 6,600 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors: Matt Milanovich, ‎Senior Director - Investor Relations, Strategy & Analysis, (412) 402-7260; or John Mills, Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254