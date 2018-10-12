12/10/2018 15:20:00

GNC Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2018

Related content
27 Sep - 
GNC Launches Nature-inspired Earth Genius Product Line
10 Aug - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Retail Prop..
10 May - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Antero Resource..

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a leading specialty health, wellness, and performance retailer, will release results for the third quarter of 2018 before the market opens on October 31, 2018.  A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time that day.

To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 1-888-599-8686 and international listeners may dial 1-323-794-2551. It is encouraged that callers dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available on www.gnc.com via the Investor Relations section under "About GNC." A replay of this webcast will be available through November 14, 2018.

About Us

GNC Holdings, Inc.  (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA - is a leading specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of health, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,800 locations, of which approximately 6,600 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors: Matt Milanovich, ‎Senior Director - Investor Relations, Strategy & Analysis, (412) 402-7260; or John Mills, Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254

GNC logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:20 GNC
GNC Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2018
27 Sep GNC
GNC Launches Nature-inspired Earth Genius Product Line
10 Aug CPRT
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Retail Properties of America, Dominion Energy, GNC, Forum Energy Technologies, Copart, and Lumber Liquidators — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
10 May GNC
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Antero Resources, Hudson Pacific Properties, Lincoln National, TreeHouse Foods, GNC, and AMETEK — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Jan GNC
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Fidus Investment, Athenex, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Cintas, GNC, and Hillenbrand — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
15 Nov GNC
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Helix Energy Solutions, Dominion Energy, American Outdoor Brands, GNC Holdings, Allstate, and Fidelity – Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

GNC Holdings Inc Class A 4.110 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:14
Issue of Equity
16:12
Saia LTL Freight Opens New Missouri Terminal
16:07
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Control Station
15:57
Canadian Steel Producers Association Applauds Government of Canada Announcement on Safeguard Action
15:56
King Kamehameha's Courtyard Hotel Offers Cabanas & Daybeds for Rent
15:46
Oklahoma Expansion Pushes Venturi Wealth Management Assets Over $1 Billion Mark
15:46
INSEAD Champions Business as a Force for Good
15:40
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 16:32:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-12 17:32:57 - 2018-10-12 16:32:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY