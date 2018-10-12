Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo

Oct 11-12 Oregon event, free to dispensaries and licensed retailers, exclusively focused on cannabis product retail

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Emerging cannabis leader, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVLP) (“DVLP” or the “Company”), WheresWeed app announced its completed attendance at the RAD Expo as part of a growing business development effort targeting cannabis products retailers with its unique branding and promotional services.

Outcomes from the event include expanded sales pipeline of business opportunities from growers seeking to market their cannabis and related product brands, and retailers seeking to promote their locations and delivery services.

Founded in 2011, Where's Weed is a U.S. cannabis technology company that connects medical and recreational users with trusted local marijuana businesses in their communities with a complete order-entry interface app available on Android and iOS.

“Our attendance at RAD Expo was a successful effort to expand our business relationships and reinforce the WheresWeed brand,” commented CEO Stavros Triant. stated, “Our objective was to expand our sales and strategic partnership pipeline and we’re thrilled with its results.”

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. Through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

Forward-Looking Statements

