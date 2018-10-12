12/10/2018 18:57:04

Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo

Oct 11-12 Oregon event, free to dispensaries and licensed retailers, exclusively focused on cannabis product retail

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Emerging cannabis leader, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVLP) (“DVLP” or the “Company”), WheresWeed app announced its completed attendance at the RAD Expo as part of a growing business development effort targeting cannabis products retailers with its unique branding and promotional services.

Outcomes from the event include expanded sales pipeline of business opportunities from growers seeking to market their cannabis and related product brands, and retailers seeking to promote their locations and delivery services.

Founded in 2011, Where's Weed is a U.S. cannabis technology company that connects medical and recreational users with trusted local marijuana businesses in their communities with a complete order-entry interface app available on Android and iOS.

“Our attendance at RAD Expo was a successful effort to expand our business relationships and reinforce the WheresWeed brand,” commented CEO Stavros Triant. stated, “Our objective was to expand our sales and strategic partnership pipeline and we’re thrilled with its results.”

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. Through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Contact:

Stavros Triant

stavros@goldendeveloping.com

623-826-5206

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c53d48-e64b-4269-8fa9-824c825685d6

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
41
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
24
08:08
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
10 Oct
DANSKE
Der er gået hjernevask hos politikerne i denne Estland-sag i en sådan grad, at man ikke vil accepter..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:57
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo
18:47
Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th
18:47
Innovative Grow Light and Global Distribution Increase Return to Marijuana Growers
18:30
Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow
18:29
Michael DePerro, MD, Offers Minimally Invasive Gynecomastia Surgery Technique
18:15
Industrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination
18:15
Nasdaq Welcomes Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) To The Nasdaq Stock Market
18:06
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX
18:01
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 19:27:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-12 20:27:59 - 2018-10-12 19:27:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY