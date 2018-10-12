Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow

Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow

Casino Group, Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance announce today the signing of an agreement under which Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance will enter the capital of GreenYellow, Casino's subsidiary dedicated to solar energy and energy efficiency solutions, via a capital increase of €150 million, representing a 24% stake.

This capital increase will allow GreenYellow to accelerate its development in all of its markets in France and abroad and to benefit from the expertise of Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance in the fast growing renewable energies and energy efficiency sectors.

The closing of the operation is expected by December 2018, subject to the fulfilment of the usual related conditions.

Otmane Hajji, CEO of GreenYellow, commented: "We are proud to welcome Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance in our capital, alongside our historical shareholder and client Casino Group. Born out of an intrapreneurial and pioneer initiative within Casino Group, GreenYellow has become, in only 10 years, a leading player in the solar photovoltaic and energy efficiency solutions in France and globally. The support and the trust of our two new shareholders will enable us to pursue and accelerate our development, and to accompany more clients in their energy transition."

About GreenYellow

Founded in 2007 within the Casino Group, GreenYellow offers unique solutions in the emerging field of energy transition. Engaged in the development of B2B solutions helping its customers to reduce their energy costs, GreenYellow has developed more than 150 decentralized photovoltaic projects generating c.190 MWp, and operates more than 1,500 energy efficiency contracts with Casino Group as well as with third-party customers. GreenYellow is a leader in its main markets, including France, Brazil and Colombia, and is expanding rapidly in Asia and Africa. Today, GreenYellow has more than 260 employees and has a presence in France, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a well-established and key player in the French retail industry as well as a leader in the global food retail market, with more than 12,000 stores worldwide - in France, Latin America and in the Indian Ocean region. The Group has built up a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to its workforce of over 220,000 people driven by a passion for retail and customer service, generating consolidated net sales of €38bn in 2017. In France, the Group successfully implemented its multi-format, multi-brand and multi-channel model by leveraging its large network of hypermarkets (Géant), supermarkets (Casino), urban supermarkets (Monoprix, Franprix, Leader Price), convenience stores (Casino Shop, Vival, Spar, Leader Price Express) and the French e-commerce leader Cdiscount. The Group is notably present in Latin America: N°1 in Brazil with GPA and Via Varejo and in Colombia with Grupo Exito. In all of its host countries, the Casino Group focuses its development on the formats with the highest potential and ability to adapt in order to meet customer needs, both today and in the future. www.groupe-casino.fr

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €14.8bn of assets (as of June 2018) with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn (as of June 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs c.230 staff (as of June 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices. Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance is the French national investment bank: it finances businesses - at every stage of their development - through loans, guarantees, equity investments and export insurances. Bpifrance also provides extrafinancial services (training, consultancy.) to help entrepreneurs meet their challenges (innovation, export.). For more information, please visit: www.bpifrance.fr and presse.bpifrance.fr - Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance - @BpifrancePresse

