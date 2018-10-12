HPIL HOLDING Shareholder Update on Activities and Acquisitions

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) is updating its shareholders in response to numerous inquiries. First, we are pleased to report that we are well underway in the process of getting current in our required regulatory filings. We understand that this is critical information for our shareholders and investors.

In our planned growth, we are in the process of working with one more company to do a joint venture in technology related to the movie/theatre industry. We are also eager and very excited to be working on our deals with RodDoc Inc. and Numbers Unlimited Ltd. and looking forward to closing them soon.

Subsequent to these closings, we intend to focus on raising capital and funds for the business ventures we have announced. We are in negotiations with groups to invest in our Company so as to enable us to grow the technologies we have already announced with our acquisitions, joint ventures and licensing deals. We are also planning on arranging to eliminate and restructure the current debt on our books and we are looking to more traditional funding for investment funds. We intend to avoid a reverse of our stock or toxic funding.

We are grateful for our investor interest. We look forward to a time when we have brought all our plans to fruition and we can all look back on this as a time when we took the right steps to grow our company – filing our reports, closing our projects and raising funds to grow them.

HPIL Holding ( https://hpilholding.com ) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

For more information please contact:

HPIL Holding

Peter Nicosia

Tel: +1 (248) 750-1015

Email: info@hpilholding.com

Source: HPIL Holding

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hpilhold

Web Site: https://www.hpilholding.com

HPIL Holding Tel: +1(248)750-1015

Email: info@hpilholding.com