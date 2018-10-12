12/10/2018 18:47:35

Innovative Grow Light and Global Distribution Increase Return to Marijuana Growers

NANTUCKET, Mass., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Tide Systems (RTS), the developer of innovative marijuana LED Grow Lights, announces a new partnership with UB Lights, a division of MARTEC International, for global shipping and manufacturing. The partnership couples the entrepreneurs of RTS with the established global shipping and manufacturing giant to design, manufacture and distribute LED grow lights that increase growers’ yields while reducing overhead.

“Our LED products utilize a broad spectrum of light waves to deliver more usable light deeper into the plant canopy than traditional grow lights while using a fraction of the energy. Our flagship product, the RTIV6DT, is specifically designed to save cultivators more than 40 percent on electricity and overall cooling costs”, said PJ Rubin, chief executive officer at RTS. “RTS fixtures illuminate without diminishing output for 50,000 or more hours (5.5+ years). Reducing the frequency of replacing bulbs saves cultivators time and money, ensuring cost-efficient, maintenance-free operation for years.” 

The RTIV6DT light is currently available to consumers; additional models using RTS’s technology will be available in the coming weeks.

“Our short-term goal is to provide much-needed simplicity in the marijuana growing space,” Rubin said. “To date, LED technology and its most efficient uses are shrouded in scientific formulas that are easily manipulated to provide the positive data points and results industry consumers desire. Those formulas and ‘secrets’ are intentionally confusing because scientists and product developers utilize them in an effort to maintain dependence on their companies to actualize ‘best’ yields. Unlike traditional units, RTS lights come ready to install—you can start growing with them right out of the container—and they require little, if any, maintenance to enjoy maximum ROI. Install the product and expect increased yield decreased overhead and headache. It’s that simple.”

RTS’s products, distribution capabilities and business model are also catching the eye of some of the marijuana industry’s most knowledgeable and trusted advocates. Partners of Denver-based Vicente Sederberg LLC (VS), one of the most prominent marijuana law firms in the U.S., have recently invested in RTS. 

“We have been intimately involved in the legal marijuana industry since its inception, so we’ve seen countless products marketed to cannabis businesses,” said VS founding partner Brian Vicente. “We believe Rising Tide is bringing something revolutionary to the industry, and it is going to increase profitability for cultivators.”

Rising Tide Systems was founded on a simple premise: develop the most energy efficient, spectrum specific, cost-effective light for the commercial cultivation of cannabis. RTS’s partnership with UB Lights brings more than 60 years of experience in international global manufacturing and the distribution of lighting systems. RTS has distribution centers in nine major hubs and conducts business throughout North and South America and Canada to meet our client’s immediate needs in a rapidly expanding market.

Jens Werner

ReComm Global

970.845.8525

jens@recommglobal.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
41
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
24
08:08
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
10 Oct
DANSKE
Der er gået hjernevask hos politikerne i denne Estland-sag i en sådan grad, at man ikke vil accepter..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:57
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo
18:47
Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th
18:47
Innovative Grow Light and Global Distribution Increase Return to Marijuana Growers
18:30
Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow
18:29
Michael DePerro, MD, Offers Minimally Invasive Gynecomastia Surgery Technique
18:15
Industrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination
18:15
Nasdaq Welcomes Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) To The Nasdaq Stock Market
18:06
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX
18:01
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 19:28:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-12 20:28:13 - 2018-10-12 19:28:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY