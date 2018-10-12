12/10/2018 20:00:31

Maha Energy AB: Announces Intention to Transfer Listing from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market

Related content
03 Oct - 
Maha Energy AB: Announces Update to 2018 Production Exp..
24 Sep - 
Maha Energy AB: Provides Operational Update and Announc..
04 Sep - 
Maha Energy AB: Announces August Production Volumes
Related debate
03 Oct - 
Skal længere ned først
03 Oct - 
Det var derfor den kæmpede med kurs 17.....nogen vidste..
03 Oct - 
Har aktien. I dag en oplagt købsmulighed. Arctic har ku..

Maha Energy AB (publ)

Biblioteksgatan 1

SE-111 46 Stockholm

www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release

Stockholm

October 12, 2018

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") announces intention to transfer listing from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market

The Company is pleased to announce the Board of Directors has initiated a process for Maha's management and advisers to immediately commence preparations to transfer the listing of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market within the next 12-18 months.

Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.   

For more information, please contact:        

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560        

Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560        

Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous   

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on October 12, 2018, at 9:00 p.m. (CET)

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth.  After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) ("Securities Act") or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Maha Energy AB Listing Press Release October 12

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Maha Energy AB via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:00 MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces Intention to Transfer Listing from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market
03 Oct MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces Update to 2018 Production Expectations, Tie Field Production Update, and September Production Volumes
24 Sep MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Provides Operational Update and Announces Autumn Annual Investor Presentation
04 Sep MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces August Production Volumes
29 Aug MAHA-A
WISeKey to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference on September 6, in NYC
29 Aug MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: FILING OF SECOND QUARTER REPORT
27 Aug MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") Announces Q2 Report Webcast
03 Aug MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces July Production Volumes
25 Jul MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces Update on GTE-3 Workover in the Tie Field
04 Jul MAHA-A
Maha Energy AB: Announces June Production Volumes, Operational Update for Brazil and New Liquidity Provider

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

Maha Energy AB 15.28 -4.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:37
Woz U and BlockGeeks Announce Partnership
20:23
Caribbean Launches "The Rhythm Never Stops" Marketing Campaign
20:00
Maha Energy AB: Announces Intention to Transfer Listing from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market
19:49
New Domestic Violence Report Finds More Than 525 Women Shot and Killed Every Year By Intimate Partners
19:33
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA and GOOG
19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:16
Covia Announces Timing of Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
18:57
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo
18:47
Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 21:06:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-12 22:06:10 - 2018-10-12 21:06:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY