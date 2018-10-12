12/10/2018 16:59:04

Maurel & Prom: confirms it is working on the acquisition of Shell's stake in the Urdaneta West field in Venezuela

Related content
03 Aug - 
Maurel & Prom: Consolidated results at 30 June 2018
27 Jul - 
Maurel & Prom : Sales for the first half of 2018: US$23..
05 Jul - 
Maurel & Prom :half-year statement of the liquidity con..

Paris, 12 October 2018

 

No. 12-18

Maurel & Prom confirms it is working on the acquisition of Shell's stake in the Urdaneta West field in Venezuela

  • Urdaneta West field is a producing asset with large reserves and significant upside potential

  • A Share Sale and Purchase Agreement has been signed with Shell

  • Closing remains subject to certain conditions, including governmental approvals and finalisation of the on-going negotiations with PDVSA to reach an agreement on the implementation and funding of the redevelopment plan of the field

 
  

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) notes recent press articles and confirms it is working on the acquisition of Shell Exploration and Production Investments B.V.'s ("Shell") 40% interest as "Shareholder B" in Petroregional del Lago Mixed Company (the "Mixed Company"), which operates the Urdaneta West field in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela (the "Field").

Maurel & Prom Venezuela, subsidiary of Maurel & Prom, has signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "SSPA") with Shell. Under the SSPA terms, the consideration for the acquisition of Shell's shares in the Mixed Company is c.€70 million, funded from Maurel & Prom's existing cash resources.

Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. ("PDVSA"), wholly owned subsidiaries Corporación Venezolana del Petróleo ("CVP") and PDVSA Social ("PDVSAS") collectively referred to as "Shareholder A", jointly own the remaining 60% stake of the Mixed Company.

The Field is currently producing around 16,000 barrels of oil per day on a 100% basis (6,400 barrels of oil per day net to Shareholder B's 40% interest). The asset offers significant optionality through the development of additional reserves, and the possible extension of the licence duration beyond 2026 (the current licence limit).

The closing of this acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, amongst others the obtaining of the required governmental approvals, and the finalisation of the negotiations with PDVSA and its subsidiaries (CVP and PDVSAS) on the implementation and the funding of a redevelopment plan to increase the production of the Field, which should be partly funded by operating cash flow, and partly with Maurel & Prom Venezuela's funds up to an amount of c.€350 million over the period 2018-2023 (the "Project Funding"). Maurel & Prom Venezuela's commitment to provide the Project Funding is subject to the fulfilment of several conditions, including the progressive reimbursement to Maurel & Prom Venezuela of the portions of Project Funding attributable to Shareholder A.

Maurel & Prom takes all the necessary steps and actively works on meeting all condition precedents in order to close the acquisition. A further announcement will be made in due course.

This press release contains inside information as per the definition of article 7 of Regulation n°596/2014.

 
  

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

MAUREL & PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Julie Coulot/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu

 
  

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

 
  

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP

m&p_pr_10122018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Maurel & Prom via Globenewswire

Attachment: m&p_pr_10122018.pdf

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:59 E:MAU
Maurel & Prom: confirms it is working on the acquisition of Shell's stake in the Urdaneta West field in Venezuela
03 Aug E:MAU
Maurel & Prom: Consolidated results at 30 June 2018
27 Jul E:MAU
Maurel & Prom : Sales for the first half of 2018: US$237m (€196m)
05 Jul E:MAU
Maurel & Prom :half-year statement of the liquidity contract
30 May E:MAU
Maurel & Prom: General Meeting to be held on June 20, 2018 - Preparatory documents
23 Apr E:MAU
Maurel & Prom - Q1 2018 sales: $128 million
14 Mar E:MAU
Maurel & Prom: joins CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable stock indices
09 Mar E:MAU
Maurel & Prom : 2017 Annual Results
05 Feb E:MAU
Maurel & Prom :- 2017 sales: $400m (up 14%)
15 Jan E:MAU
Maurel & Prom: Half-year balance on the liquidity contract made with NATIXIS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

Maurel ET Prom 4.630 -1.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:26
HPIL HOLDING Shareholder Update on Activities and Acquisitions
17:22
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
17:20
Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation
17:13
Transaction in Own Shares
17:09
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2018 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
17:00
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
17:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Thirteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference
17:00
CoBank Quarterly Economic Outlook: Rising Output Compressing Agricultural Margins

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 17:45:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-12 18:45:28 - 2018-10-12 17:45:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY