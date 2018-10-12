12/10/2018 18:29:14

Michael DePerro, MD, Offers Minimally Invasive Gynecomastia Surgery Technique

This unique approach helps reduce scarring that typically results from the procedure.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Dr. Michael DePerro, double board-certified plastic surgeon and head of DePerro Plastic Surgery, is proud to offer a minimally invasive approach to minimize scarring in gynecomastia patients. Traditional gynecomastia surgery leaves scarring around the nipple, making it obvious that surgery was performed.

Gynecomastia surgery is one of many procedures that Dr. DePerro specializes in, and it is in high demand among male patients. The procedure is used to eliminate excess breast tissue, creating a more contoured and masculine appearance.

“I perform gynecomastia surgery by making small lateral incisions, placed a couple of inches below the nipples and towards the outside of the chest,” Dr. DePerro explains. “Through these inconspicuous incisions, we are still able to deliver the desired cosmetic results with traditional surgical techniques. It is incredibly important to us that our patients feel confident in their appearance, and minimizing scarring goes a long way in ensuring they are proud of their results.”

Gynecomastia, often referred to as “man boobs”, can significantly damage a person’s self-confidence. If you suffer from excess breast tissue and would like to achieve a more masculine appearance, you can trust the qualified and experienced team at DePerro Plastic Surgery. If you have any questions about the treatment or would like to schedule a consultation, contact us today.

About DePerro Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH

DePerro Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael DePerro, offers cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery treatments to residents of Columbus and the nearby areas of Ohio. The team at DePerro Plastic Surgery is committed to quality and innovation, using a personalized approach to deliver the highest standard of care.

CONTACT: DePerro Plastic Surgery

614-763-2507

admin@deperroplastics.com

