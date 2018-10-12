MPX Expands Maryland Footprint With Opening of Baltimore Dispensary

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX Bioceutical Corporation (“MPX” or the “Company”) (CSE: MPX; OTC: MPXEF) today announced that it opened its new Health for Life dispensary in Baltimore, Maryland which is located at 6807 Rolling Mill Rd Baltimore, Maryland 21224. The dispensay is operated by MPX’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, S8 Management LLC, through its management agreement with GreenMart of Maryland, LLC (“GreenMart MD”), which is authorized to operate and sell medical cannabis products in Maryland. This is the Company’s second dispensary in Maryland, following the opening of its flagship Health for Life dispensary in Bethesda , in August 2018. Health for Life Baltimore is open to patients Sunday through Saturday. Operating hours can be found in the Health for Life website .

The dispensary, which follows MPX’s southwest dispensary staples of copper accents, rustic wood paneling and navy blue walls, is set to welcome upwards of 100 patients during opening week, with trained consultants readily available to advise on all things cannabis. Maryland residents, who are approved medical cannabis patients, will have access to flower, topicals, concentrates and other forms permitted under Maryland regulations.

“The Baltimore community is no stranger to the plant, but now seeks holistic, individualized health care,” said Julie Winter, Senior Vice President of East Coast Operations, MPX. “The array of products and services offered by the Health for Life brand makes the store more than just a medical cannabis dispensary, but rather a reliable brand that patients can go to for consistent medicine and education about the plant as it becomes mainstream.”

The Health for Life dispensary is located in a high-traffic area of Baltimore, Maryland, situated off of North Point Road in the community of Colgate. Within 2 miles of the location sits Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, a teaching hospital within the world renowned John Hopkins Health System. GreenMart MD and MPX’s ‘Health for Life’ dispensary are welcomed and supported by the community leaders of Colgate.

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation

MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area. With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC (“GreenMart NV”) is an award winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and “adult use” sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the “Health for Life” brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

In Canada, MPX has acquired Canveda, which has received its cultivation license from Health Canada, will operate a cultivation and production facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxbioceutical.com

www.mpxbioceutical.com

Media Contact: Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265

adonohoe@kcsa.com

Investor Contact: Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

pcarlson@kcsa.com / ebarker@kcsa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d1c2e25-fef3-4ebb-9d8f-54dc86a56494