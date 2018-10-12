Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity European Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity European Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 11-10-2018 was:

238.81p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.