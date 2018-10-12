12/10/2018 07:00:00


Fidelity European Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 11

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity European Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 11-10-2018 was:

238.81p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.    

