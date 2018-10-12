12/10/2018 09:07:00

Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per

Symbol Issue Value share

Base

Invesco 11.10.2018 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 600,001 USD 17,005,888 28.34310

FTSE

Emerging

Markets

High

Dividend

Low

Volatility

UCITS ETF

Regulatory news

