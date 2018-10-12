12/10/2018 11:11:00

Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 11-October-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 183.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue                               186.04p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

