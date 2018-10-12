12/10/2018 13:30:00

NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on RYU Apparel Inc Setting Trends with More than Just Clothing

NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Athleisure Wear Is Crushing It on the Street," featuring RYU Apparel Inc (TSX.V: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FRA: RYA).

Another important thing to look for in this industry is a company’s ability to secure patents on its innovative athleisure wear. RYU owns several patents on its products, including the “Trilayr” waistband that addresses several problems with existing yoga pants, allowing a full range of flexibility for yogis, weightlifters, walkers and joggers.

The athleisure trend is about more than just clothing; however, it’s about demanding quality and performance in every setting. RYU is more than a clothing company, it’s an innovative tech company dedicated to improving the quality of urban athletic wear with every product they design. The company’s extensive list of patents is an extension of this approach, providing legal protection against competitors lagging behind.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: https://ryu.com  

